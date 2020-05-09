Owen Hart 'Dark Side Of The Ring' To Feature Never Seen Footage

One of the most anticipated episodes of season two's Dark Side Of The Ring on VICE will be the Owen Hart edition, scheduled to air on May 19th just a few days before the 21st anniversary of Hart's death. One of the most tragic event in the history of professional wrestling, Hart passed away on May 23rd, 1999 following an accident during the WWE's live PPV event, Over The Edge, which was taking place in Kansas City, Missouri. On that night, Hart (as the Blue Blazer) was scheduled to face (and defeat) The Godfather for the Intercontinental Championship. However, Hart's entrance where he would be lowered to the ring from the rafters of the arena went tragically wrong and he fell nearly 80 feet to his death.

The fall was not aired on television as viewers were witnessing a video montage when it occurred, but thousand in attendance saw it happen. Controversially, the show continued on following the tragedy at the direction of Vince McMahon. The next night, WWE broadcast RAW from St. Louis, Missouri and featured several very emotional videos of WWE wrestlers honoring their fallen friend.

Hart's widow, Martha, has stayed away from the wrestling industry since the death of her husband. However, the Dark Side Of The Ring documentary has been made with the full cooperation of the Owen Hart Foundation and herself. The Foundation noted on Twitter that the documentary would feature never before seen footage of Hart.

2 Weeks & Counting! With the full support of Dr. Hart & the OHF Vice-Media's Dark Side of the Ring is releasing tragic story of Owen Hart’s final days with never-before-seen footage. Show airs Tues. May 19th on USA's Vice on TV & Crave TV in Canada at 10pm ET & 10pm PT. Do watch! pic.twitter.com/niihQlZOfO — The Owen Hart Foundation (@owen_foundation) May 5, 2020

Hart's two children, Oje and Athena, were also interviewed for the documentary. The trailer for the episode should premiere following this week's edition of Dark Side Of The Ring, which will focus on the Road Warriors.

