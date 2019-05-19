PAC vs Adam Page at AEW Double Or Nothing Has Been Cancelled

The scheduled match between “Hangman” Adam Page and PAC (formerly Neville of WWE) at AEW Double Or Nothing one week from tonight has reportedly been cancelled.

The report from F4WOnline notes that the match was called off due to “creative differences.” The match is still listed on the AEW website, though sources have confirmed the match is indeed off.

PAC won the Open The Dream Gate title while in Dragon Gate and has been dead-set on staying undefeated right now. This tells us that the likely plan was for him to lose to Page and he objected to those plans.

Interestingly, the two did have a match at the Wrestle Gate Pro event in Nottingham, England today. Page made a surprise appearance at the show and that evolved into a match. Page was victorious via DQ. Apparently Page willingly flew to England to do the match after it became known that PAC was pulling out of the Double Or Nothing event.

You never know who might turn up at Wrestle Gate Pro…….#LionsSpirit #AEW pic.twitter.com/mVf76yGHD0 — Wrestle Gate Pro (@WrestleGatePro) May 18, 2019

The F4WOnline report notes that AEW will release today’s match from England sometime next week, for free, so that fans are still able to see the two wrestle, since this was a match that had been advertised for months. In fact, at the Double Or Nothing press conference in Las Vegas, PAC and Page were given a featured spot to promote the bout.

Page is still expected to wrestle at Double Or Nothing, likely against a surprise opponent that won’t be revealed until the night of the show.

The updated card for AEW Double Or Nothing is as follows:

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

AAA World Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix

Adam Page vs. TBA

SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) vs. CIMA, T-Hawk, and Lindaman

Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae

Angelico and Jack Evans vs. The Best Friends

Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, and Ryo Mizunami

Casino Battle Royal – Pre-Show Match

Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, TBA

Winner receives a shot at the AEW World Championship

Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian

ComicBook will have full coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing next Saturday night.