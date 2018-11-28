Was That the Worst Episode of Raw in WWE History?

At three hours, it’s not uncommon for Raw to feel like a chore. But the latest episode has WWE fans questioning if they’ll ever watch Vince McMahon’s flagship show ever again.

By no means was Raw great on Monday, but a chunk of WWE Twitter thinks that it was the worst effort WWE has ever made. Highlighted by pee jokes, rabies vaccinations, Lucha House parties, a town hall meeting, and a clumsy Nia Jax promo, Raw gave us plenty of reasons the change the channel.

But was it really the worst ever?

At minimum, Raw was inconsequential. Not a single storyline was advanced making the entire show skippable. At maximum, Raw was 180 minutes of intelligence insulting content. With the sophomoric punchlines combined with poor execution and total lack of star power, Raw deserves the criticism.

But worst ever?

On 25 years of volume alone, it’s impossible to call last night the worst episode of Raw. It may very well be, but over the years WWE has put out some clunkers. 1993 had some all-time stinkers, and there are probably a few Raws from the Attitude Era that could burn Twitter to the ground, and surely the John Cena regime had some very poor episodes, too. Whether or not Monday was the worst is a matter of opinion, but I’m giving WWE a pass.

Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Alexa Bliss, and Kevin Owens are all either dealing with health issues or are simply not around much these days. Those are all main event level stars and WWE is asking itself to cover those gaps with names like Finn Balor, Nia Jax, Baron Corbin, and Drake Maverick. So really Raw never had a chance.

But what about Ronda Rousey? As great as she is, she’s simply not ready to carry Raw. Really, WWE should never have to rely upon one name to anchor the show — asking someone who’s been in the business for less than a year to put Raw on her shoulders is a ludicrous request. Rousey may actually be capable of conquering such a task, but she’s going to need a better supporting cast. Right now, a MITB re-do with Nia Jax isn’t getting anyone fired up, but it looks like we’ll have to grit our teeth and get through it.

Right now, WWE knows that it doesn’t need to put on great shows. Alo to f that comes from having literally zero competition and them being a global superpower. But most of it comes it being December and WWE is missing some serious star power. Unforturlneyly bad episodes of Raw ore here to stay for a few weeks, but the good news is that things will pick up once we et get past TLC and set our navigation system for the Royal Rumble.