Reported Details on Sasha Banks First Post WWE Appearance and Asking Price Revealed

It was recently revealed that Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) had set up her first post-WWE appearance, which will come at C2E2. In a new report from Fightful Select, it was revealed that after her C2E2 appearance was announced, several promoters in and outside of wrestling expressed interest in booking Mercedes. While they were told that she wasn't taking pro-wrestling-related events until January 1st, 2023, and Fightful was told her asking price was $30,000 based on the opportunity. A promoter told Fightful that the price was "exactly as expected", citing her demand should be high because she left WWE on her own terms, hasn't been a part of the convention scene, and has a fanbase willing to support her.

It was also mentioned that she's one of the most "just off TV" talent they've been quoted a price for and that it was comparable to Sting, with the only people more expensive being Ric Flair, Goldberg, Shawn Michaels, and Hulk Hogan. That promoter also said they were more than happy to book her at that rate, and they know they would make their money back on it.

The report also mentions that this is not a price quote regarding wrestling a match, though it seems she won't be doing that until the new year. We'll have to wait and see how this all plays out.

The latest indication of Bank's status with WWE is that she has been released, despite the fact that WWE nor Varnado have confirmed that. It's also not known what's going on with Naomi's status with WWE, but cryptic tweets have indicated things aren't great there either.