Rey Mysterio Injured, WrestleMania Match With Samoa Joe In Jeopardy

A highly anticipated match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade that was advertised for Tuesday night’s SmackDown was cancelled just before the show went live on the USA Network.

WWE announced the match was off due to the fact that Rey Mysterio suffered an apparent ankle injury during his RAW main event match with Baron Corbin this week.

Backstage News from #SDLive: @reymysterio sustained an ankle injury during his match with @BaronCorbinWWE on #Raw and will be unable to compete against @AndradeCienWWE tonight. pic.twitter.com/h4TcnJ8hGm — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2019

This also brought about a comment from Andrade.

WWE also announced that Mysterio would be re-evaluated throughout the week as we get closer to WrestleMania. Mysterio is scheduled to face Samoa Joe for the WWE United States Championship at the event.

Should Mysterio be unable to perform at WrestleMania, it would be interesting to see who WWE chooses as a last minute replacement. There’s no way that Samoa Joe and the U.S. title are left off the card, so someone would step up to the plate.

Joe was originally rumored to be facing John Cena at the show before the feud with Mysterio began. We’ve heard that Cena has recently agreed to a match at WrestleMania, though his opponent is being kept secret from nearly everyone. The top candidates would seem to be either Elias or Cena somehow getting involved with the Angle vs. Corbin match, either as a third participant or replacing Corbin at the last minute.

However, the possible opening for an opponent to face Joe could change things drastically. It’s unclear at this point if Mysterio’s injury is part of a larger storyline or legitimate, but we should know more very soon.

This story is developing.