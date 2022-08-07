Ric Flair Brawls With Carlos Colon in Puerto Rico One Week After His Last Match

Ric Flair competed in his final match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville one week ago, but a mere six days later he was back at another wrestling event getting physical with fellow wrestling legend Carlos Colon. As previously announced, Flair was in Andrade El Idolo's corner for a match against Carlito and World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary show. Flair tried to interfere in the match, then poked Eddie Colon (aka Primo) in the eyes when he tried to get him to head to the back.

Wrestling legend Carlos Colon then arrived and nailed Flair with a few punches and a headbutt before "The Nature Boy" finally retreated. El Idolo wound up losing in the commotion when Carlito hit him with a backstabber. Everyone involved (along with WWE's Charlotte Flair) also snapped a photo backstage.

Flair's final match saw him team with El Idolo and beat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. "The Nature Boy" was able to deliver the final punch (while wearing brass knuckles) to Jarrett and lock on the Figure Four for the win, but openly admitted afterward that he couldn't remember most of the match that had just taken place. He spoke with ComicBook weeks before the show and talked about his goals for the end of his in-ring career.

"It has to be really good, it has to be better than anything I did after Shawn Michaels," Flair said. "It's not about the money. It's all about re-establishing the fact I have my self-confidence. It's never been higher. Back then, at that time, I was still having self-confidence issues and I was paying out (for his divorces) more to three people and had to go to work. Now I don't have to do anything.

"But it gave me a goal," he continued. "I've been working out. Kelly (Brewster) and I worked together, as partners in this (his upcoming comic book series) but she also trains with me and it's a lot of hard work. We drive 45 miles up to John Cena's place in the morning for an hour and a half. And then we go down to Saint Peak to training like there's no tomorrow for two hours and it's a lot more fun for me if I have someone to compete against. I love wrestling. I'll never get it out of my system. I just want to have a better match and go out on a higher note than I did last time."