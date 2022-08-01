Ric Flair Wins His Last Match Alongside Andrade El Idolo

Ric Flair was victorious in his retirement match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on Sunday inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium, defeating both Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal alongside Andrade El Idolo. Late in the match, Lethal wound up getting whacked with a guitar by Jarrett when El Idolo made a timely save. Conrad Thompson then threw Andrade a pair of brass knuckles and slid them onto Flair's hand. He popped Jarrett square in the face, then applied the Figure Four Leglock. Referee Dave Miller then ran down and counted the pinfall, awarding "The Nature Boy" his final victory inside the squared circle.

Flair spoke with ComicBook leading up to Sunday's match, saying he would consider the tag team match a fitting finale for his career if it exceeded everything he had done following his original retirement at WrestleMania XXIV in 2008. Sunday was his 17th match since his iconic retirement bout with "The Heartbreak Kid," which included a tour of Australia with Hulk Hogan and a stint in Impact (TNA) Wrestling. His last match before Sunday was a televised match in September 2011 against Sting.

The celebration is complete! Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo get the win #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/PYvd0bSszO — FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022

"It has to be really good, it has to be better than anything I did after Shawn Michaels," Flair said. "It's not about the money. It's all about re-establishing the fact I have my self-confidence. It's never been higher. Back then, at that time, I was still having self-confidence issues and I was paying out (for his divorces) more to three people and had to go to work. Now I don't have to do anything.

"But it gave me a goal," he continued. "I've been working out. Kelly (Brewster) and I worked together, as partners in this (his upcoming comic book series) but she also trains with me and it's a lot of hard work. We drive 45 miles up to John Cena's place in the morning for an hour and a half. And then we go down to Saint Peak to training like there's no tomorrow for two hours and it's a lot more fun for me if I have someone to compete against."

Flair closed out the night by embracing his family and fellow wrestlers at ringside. He then cut a promo alongside Tony Schiavone, saying this truly was his last match and thanked everyone for attending.