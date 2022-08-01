Ric Flair Health Update Following His Last Match

Ric Flair was a beaten, bloody, trembling mess at the end of his finale match on Sunday night at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. And while he openly admitted in a post-match promo that he couldn't remember most of the match that had just taken place, he was still able to walk up the ramp and leave under his own power. A few updates on Flair's status following the match have since emerged, starting with a tweet from ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

"Update: Ric Flair is completely fine after his final match and at his after party right now in Downtown Nashville, hanging out with Kid Rock, family and more," Raimondi wrote.

Update: Ric Flair is completely fine after his final match and at his after party right now in Downtown Nashville, hanging out with Kid Rock, family and more. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) August 1, 2022

PWInsider's Mike Johnson provided an update of his own by writing, "PWInsider.com is told that Ric Flair was checked out by two doctors backstage in Nashville after his PPV bout and we are told he is 'great', according to someone who spoke with him after the show. The doctors were waiting for him the second he returned to the locker room area."

Flair was busted open midway through the 27-minute match when Jeff Jarrett attacked him at ringside with one of Karen Jarrett's heels. He spent a good chunk of the final minutes seemingly passed out in the ring, but was able to make it back to his feet and nail Jarrett with a pair of brass knuckles and locked in the Figure Four for the win. Both he and Conrad Thompson, Flair's son-in-law who booked the event, have maintained "The Nature Boy" will never wrestle again.

Flair spoke with ComicBook last month and said Sunday's match would feel like a fitting finale if it exceeded the 16 matches he wrestled after his initial retirement at WrestleMania XXIV — "It has to be really good, it has to be better than anything I did after Shawn Michaels. It's not about the money. It's all about re-establishing the fact I have my self-confidence. It's never been higher. Back then, at that time, I was still having self-confidence issues and I was paying out (for his divorces) more to three people and had to go to work. Now I don't have to do anything.

"But it gave me a goal," he continued. "I've been working out. Kelly (Brewster) and I worked together, as partners in this (his upcoming comic book series) but she also trains with me and it's a lot of hard work. We drive 45 miles up to John Cena's place in the morning for an hour and a half. And then we go down to Saint Peak to training like there's no tomorrow for two hours and it's a lot more fun for me if I have someone to compete against."