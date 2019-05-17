WWE: Ric Flair’s Surgery Postponed Due to Complications

Ric Flair was scheduled to undergo surgery today, but it seems that has been postponed for the time being due to complications according to Flair’s wife Wendy Barlow. Barlow issued a statement to TMZ regarding the postponement of the procedure, though we aren’t sure what the procedure was. Barlow said “Ric’s surgery has been postponed until Monday to address some complications that needed to be taken care of first. Thanks for all the well wishes.”

As for why the surgery is being postponed, TMZ was told that he’s had 4 heart surgeries over the past few months, and so the might want to wait a bit longer to proceed with this newest procedure. Initially, this was reported as a medical emergency, with him rushed to the hospital.

That was cleared up later though by Conrad Thompson, who explained it wasn’t as grave or serious as it was initially made out to be. “Conrad Thompson says the Ric Flair situation “is not as grave or serious” as TMZ makes it out, and says that this was a planned procedure that Ric Flair wanted to have before Las Vegas.”

“He stated that Flair and the family knew the procedure was coming and he could have had it before or after Vegas, and wanted to feel good for Starrcast”

Thursday Barlow said doctors expected Flair to make a “full recovery” after the surgery. We’ll keep you posted on Flair’s condition as we learn more. Our thoughts are with the Flair family, and we wish Flair a speedy recovery.

Flair recently celebrated his 70th Birthday on Monday Night Raw earlier this year, though it didn’t go according to plan, as he was attacked by a returning Batista backstage. The entire locker room was out at the ring to celebrate the WWE icon’s return, and that eventually led to a match between Triple H and Batista at WrestleMania 35. Flair hasn’t been back on TV since then, but we hope once he’s recovered we’ll get to see him give a woo to the crowd back in a WWE ring.