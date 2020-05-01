Rob Gronkowski Shows Off WWE 24/7 Title On 'The Masked Singer' Post Show

With Rob Gronkowski recently announcing a return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady, his immediate future with WWE appears to be a bit of a question mark. Having hosted WrestleMania 36, Gronk signed with WWE in March for a future that reportedly involves several wrestling matches. During WrestleMania, he even emerged the WWE 24/7 Champion after pinning Mojo Rawley. However, one would think no wrestling would be allowed or planned as long as he plans on playing in the NFL this fall.

With Gronkowski still the reigning WWE 24/7 Champion, he appeared on The Masked Singer post-show on Thursday night with the championship belt in tow. Gronk's White Tiger has been eliminated from competition, but he finds himself appearing on After The Mask to provide some post-show analysis on FOX.

With appearances in the media like this happening, and WWE getting free publicity out of the deal, they're likely in no hurry to get the 24/7 title off of him (and rightfully so). Should the NFL season go on as planned this fall, there will be countless opportunities for him to show off the belt in the locker room after games.

Check out the video clip below of Gronkowski's appearance on After The Mask with the title belt in hand.

When Gronkowski's NFL return was announced in April, WWE released the following statement:

"Congratulations to Rob Gronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football," the statement read. "Per the rules of the 24/7 title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from #TomBrady...anytime, anywhere."

Time will tell what the future holds for Gronkowski and WWE. In the meantime, try to enjoy one of the biggest sports stars in the world holding a piece of WWE gold and taking it with him wherever he goes.

