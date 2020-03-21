Watch Rob Gronkowski’s Full Debut on WWE SmackDown

After shocking people with his WWE signing, former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski made his big debut on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, and it was definitely memorable. Those who watched along live know he was full of energy and took to the showmanship part of being a superstar with ease, though there was a lot to process about his theme music, his dancing, all the gestures, and the entrance as a whole as well as the promo. Now you can watch all of it over and over again to your heart’s content, as WWE has released a new video featuring his full debut, and you can watch it in the video below.

Gronk hit the ramp running, dancing as he made his way to the ring with a giant smile across his face. His music hit and a logo was displayed on the giant screen, with a similar logo on his new shirt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He kept the party going with another dance as he neared the ring steps, followed by some interesting dance moves when he was near the turnbuckle. He finally got inside the ring, where he was greeted by Mojo Rawley.

After that Elias and Baron Corbin were brought into the mix, and we are quite curious to see what Gronk does in an actual match. While that remains to be seen, he is definitely having a ball with all of it.

You can find the official description for tonight’s SmackDown below.

“Rob Gronkowski rolls into Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Goldberg sign the dotted line on their Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania, and The Miz & John Morrison battle Heavy Machinery.”

Here’s what’s on deck for SmackDown.

Roman Reigns Goldberg Contract Signing

Rob Gronkowski Makes First WWE Appearance

The Miz and Morrison vs Heavy Machinery

