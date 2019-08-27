Watch: Rob Gronkowski Teases Possibility of a WWE Match

The idea of former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski joining the WWE has been teased and pondered ever since he got involved in a battle royal in the WrestleMania 33 kickoff show back in 2017. Standing at 6-foot-6 and a muscular 265 pounds, he’s the perfect fit for the pro wrestling world, and now that he’s officially retired from the New England Patriots he has a lot more free time to learn the ropes.

During a presentation for his new partnership with CBDMedic on Tuesday, Gronkowski addressed his physical health and the possibility of starting a wrestling career.

“With wrestling, I don’t feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I’m down for,” Gronkowski said. “And that’s to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there, like in a Royal Rumble, go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I’m not saying when. Maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that.

“I’ve always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full out,” he continued. “That may be a possibility, one time, down the road.”

Both Mojo Rawley, a close friend of Gronkowski’s, and Roman Reigns spoke on the possibility of him joining the WWE in the near future back in March.

“That wouldn’t shock me one bit,” Rawley told TMZ. “He’s always been a wrestling fan. I know WrestleMania (33), he was all excited about it, we still joke about it. We’re all still really proud of that moment. So yeah man, in the future at some point I’m sure you’ll see him inside a WWE in one capacity or another. But I don’t know if that day is going to be today.

“(I’m) absolutely positive they (the WWE higher-ups) would be pretty receptive to that,” he added. “A guy that can move the way he can, that has his size and his overall demeanor and charisma, yeah that’s kind of what we recruit around, that’s exactly what we’re looking for here.”

“You know, it’s hard to tell with him. He seems like a crazy enough guy, he seems like he’s wild enough, and he has a great personality,” Reigns said while appearing on ESPN Deportes. “He’s clearly a great athlete.”

The long history of pro football players becoming pro wrestlers traces all the way back to the days of Verne Gagne and Wahoo McDaniel.