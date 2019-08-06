Watch: New Video Points to Roman Reigns’ Potential Attacker

The ongoing saga of Roman Reigns and his mysterious attacker has been a strange one. First “The Big Dog” had a scaffolding set fall on top of him in the closing moments of SmackDown Live last week. Then when everyone had assumed Samoa Joe was the culprit, Reigns was nearly hit by a car outside the PPG Paints Arena parking lot during Monday Night Raw this week — with Joe witnessing the whole thing.

On top of that WWE’s Twitter account has been giving a drip feed of information, ranging from the accident being caused by the crew backstage to the usual forklift operator being out sick and replaced by a temp that night. Some fans even did their own detective work and thought it was Buddy Murphy given how he popped up in the background afterwards, but he’s barely been on WWE television since moving to SmackDown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Heading into the final episode of SmackDown Live tonight before SummerSlam, it seems a new video has potentially pointed to the culprits. A new camera angle shows a large red-bearded hooded figure walking away from the scene as a group of trainers rushed to help Reigns.

Erick Rowan casually walking in the background following the attack on Roman Reigns last week. pic.twitter.com/qllNg2fZXQ — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) August 6, 2019

While his face is partially concealed its pretty obvious based on his size and beard that it’s Erick Rowan, who just so happens to be good friends with a major suspect in the attack, Daniel Bryan.

The former WWE Champion cut a crazed promo after dropping the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules.

I” think in pursuing this excellence they brought me down to mediocrity,” Bryan said at the time. “I was trying to elevate the tag team division but they are un-elevatable. Do you hear that? Un-elevatable! If I want to change the planet, if I want to save the planet, I have to aim higher. I have to aim higher. I have to go where Daniel Bryan has not gone before. I know exactly what I have to do.”

He’s since hinted at a “Major Career Announcement,” but every time he’s given a microphone he chooses to remain silent.

To help with this theory, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported last week that not only way Bryan the man WWE plans on being revealed as the attacker, but that it would lead to a match between Reigns and Bryan at SummerSlam on Sunday.