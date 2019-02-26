Roman Reigns’ Remission Brings Euphoria to Social Media

When WWE announced Roman Reigns’ return to Raw last week, the wrestling world took a giant optimistic breath. So when Reigns announced his leukemia had gone into remission, the WWE Universe was ready to pop bottles.

Reigns opened Raw with a heartfelt thank you to every fan that kept him in mind with prayers or thoughtful social media messages. While it was great to see him, we were all salivating for good news, so when he gave it to the Atlanta crowd they erupted with glee. The same goes for Twitter.

While fans broke out in a “WrestleMania” chant, Reigns was quick to throw water on any such expectation. Saying he needed to “crawl to walk and walk to run” Reigns hinted that his return to the ring is still several months away.