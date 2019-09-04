Roman Reigns Match For WWE Clash of Champions Officially Announced

WWE has announced Roman Reigns’ opponent for the WWE Clash of Champions PPV event on September 15th in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Reigns will face Erick Rowan at the event. The bout follows weeks of television where Bryan and Rowan played up an investigation to find out who it was that attacked Reigns backstage on the July 30th edition of SmackDown Live.
After initially revealing a man backstage who looked a lot like Rowan as the supposed culprit, a new video was released that showed it was Rowan who carried out the attack backstage.
The announcement of the Reigns match has the Clash of Champions card now as follows:
- WWE Championship Match
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
- WWE Universal Championship Match
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman
- WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match
Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz
- King of the Ring Tournament Finals
Samoa Joe or Ricochet or Baron Corbin vs. Elias or Chad Gable or Andrade
- Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan
Clash of Champions features every championship on the line. The New Day vs. The Revival is likely also taking place for the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but that match has not officially been announced yet.
Additionally, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be in action defending their titles on the show, though an opposing team has not yet been announced. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeated the pair clean on Tuesday night’s edition of SmackDown, so they would seem like a likely team to face Bliss and Cross at the PPV event.