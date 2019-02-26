Why Dean Ambrose Was Not Included in Roman Reigns’ Feel-Good Moment

After Roman Reigns announced his cancer was officially in remission, the entire wrestling world wanted to give The Big Dog a hug. Seth Rollins was the first to do so, and while that embrace was touching, it was missing a particular Lunatic.

However, according to Fightful, it was Dean Ambrose’s own decision to skip the Shield triple-hug. But Ambrose’s choice to stay in the back, according to the report, was due to him being “very emotional” due to Reigns’ good news.

Ambrose did share an on-camera moment later in the evening when Reigns and Rollins rescued him from a beatdown by Drew McIntyre & Co. However, the group hug that some desired still never came. That could have been intentional on WWE‘s part, as it sounds like much of Reigns’ return was ad-libbed.

It does appear that we’ll be getting the Shield moment we’re craving as the trio is already rumored for a match at Fastlane. Before Reigns’ announcement, the idea of him competing in May seemed impossible, but with the news, a barrage of Superman punches, and a highly cathartic spear, it seems likely we’ll see him in action very soon.

“I thought the second part of the night was cool because I was able to show them through action exactly how much better I’m doing so hopefully, after seeing me go through some physicality and kick some ass hopefully they can tell that, ‘Yeah, he is doing better, he’s looking better, he’s moving better.’ So hopefully, the snowball effect and people will see and stop worrying about me and deflect this beautiful energy that’s been sent to me and just use it to help others,” Reigns told WWE.

Shortly after his Raw address, Reigns posted his first Instagram video since his somber October news.

“I’m back, I didn’t get enough,” Reigns said. “I said it before, I’m going to say it a lot, thank you.” And I didn’t really get a chance because I’m not going to lie, I was nervous, and it was overwhelming just to hear the response and they actually cheered me. Crazy,” he continued. “But I just want to say, I hugged the hell out of her out there, but I just wanted to say thank you to my mom, thank you to my family, thank you to my children, but most of all thank you to my wife. Along with everyone else that sent their support and prayers. I just don’t feel like I would be in this position, feeling this good without all you guys. So, one more time and it’s not the last time, but it’s one more time. Thank you.”