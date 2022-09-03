Roman Reigns Retains at WWE Clash at the Castle Thanks to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline Debut

WWE put on a stellar event at Clash at the Castle, and it all led up to the main event, the much-anticipated throwdown for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman were all missing at ringside for Reigns, so it was truly a one-on-one match-up, but that didn't end up being the case. McIntyre had Reigns pinned and would've beaten him, but then the referee was pulled out of the ring. It was revealed that the person was NXT's Solo Sikoa, and it gave Reigns the chance to take down McIntyre and retain his Championship (though he also had a little asset from Tyson Fury). It would seem The Bloodline has a new member, and WWE still has an Undisputed Championship.

They linked up to start the match and after attempting to push each other back, McIntyre managed to shove Reigns into the corner until it was broken up. Reigns also looked a bit stunned by the crowd, as they were clearly cheering on McIntyre in droves. They locked up again, and after another battle of wills, McIntyre pushed Reigns back again. Reigns collected himself and locked up with McIntyre and drove him back, but then McIntyre collided with him and sent him backwards, causing him to roll out of the ring. Reigns took another moment to regroup, and then he got back into the swing of things with several strikes to McIntyre's head. McIntyre returned the favor and hit a series of strikes to Reigns in the corner, sending him to the outside.

McIntyre followed and slammed Reigns into the barricade and the side of the ring, and then he threw Reigns into the steel steps. He disrupted the count and then went to collect Reigns, but a bottle was thrown at him from the crowd. That ended up being Karrion Kross and Scarlett, and McIntyre got in his face a bit, giving Reigns the opening to hit McIntyre and knock him to the floor.

Reigns got in the ring and McIntyre barely beat the count, and Reigns then went into attack mode, bouncing off the ropes and delivering stomps to McIntyre and sending him towards the corner. Reigns then connected with numerous forearm strikes to McIntyre and then threw him into the post.

Reigns continued to keep McIntyre on his heels and knocked him back down with a club to the face, but McIntyre kicked out. Reigns took some chops and then slammed McIntyre down, and Reigns looked disgusted that McIntyre wold dare chop him. Reigns taunted the crowd and McIntyre hit with more big chops to the chest, but Reigns connected with more strikes and knocked him back down to the mat.

Reigns and McIntyre then blocked each other's suplex attempts, and Reigns hit more strikes and stomped on McIntyre after they all failed. Reigns then hopped on the microphone and talked to the crowd directly, telling them to acknowledge him, and McIntyre hit the Glasgow kiss when he turned around, and both fell to the mat.

They were both back up on their feet and trading strikes, and then McIntyre put Reigns up on the top rope. McIntyre then sent Reigns to the mat from up top, and McIntyre seemed to get a new pulse of momentum, slamming Reigns down and waiting for the right time to punch. McIntyre then hit a nasty elbow on Reigns but Reigns would then counter with an Uranage for a 2 count.

Reigns charged up for a Superman Punch but McIntyre countered into a DDT and then waited for Reigns to get to his feet. He went for the Claymore but Reigns hit the Superman Punch and went for the cover, only for McIntyre to kick out once again. Reigns was back to his feet and McIntyre was struggling to get there. He finally did and Reigns went for the Spear but then he ran into a boot from McIntyre only to bounce off the ropes and spear McIntyre, but McIntyre kicked out from the cover.

Reigns locked in the Guillotine and got McIntyre down to the mat, but he fought his way back up and picked up Reigns, slamming him into the turnbuckle. Reigns then locked in the Guillotine again in the center of the ring, but McIntyre wouldn't fade, and he slammed Reigns into the corner one more time. Then he picked him up and slammed him into the post, causing him to roll to the outside.

McIntyre then speared Reigns through the barricade and then he rolled him into the ring to stop the count. McIntyre set up for the Claymore Kick but he was speared by Reigns, but somehow kicked out of the pin attempt. Reigns was upset at the official and then got hit by McIntyre, and then Thory's music hit and he rushed down to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Unfortunately, he never did because Tyson Fury rose up from the audience and knocked him out completely with a punch, and then in the ring Reigns grabbed a chair but got dropkicked by McIntyre, though he was able to kick out of the pin. McIntyre and Reigns both got to their feet and kept punching each other, and then they traded a Superman Punch and a headbutt. Then McIntyre hit a Spear and set up for the Claymore and he hit it. He pinned Reigns but the referee was pulled out of the ring before the 3 count.

That mystery person was revealed to be Solo Sikoa, the Cousin of Jey and Jimmy Uso and now seemingly a member of the Bloodline. McIntyre tried to clear him out of the area but then Reigns pounced and speared McIntyre, and once he covered him for the pin that was it. Reigns has retained his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

Then Fury jumped into the ring and faced off with Reigns, but then Reigns and Fury shared an approving look as Reigns left the ring.

You can find the full card and updated results for Clash at the Castle below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) def. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) def. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) def Sheamus

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY (Damage Control) def. Bianca Belair (C), Alexa Bliss, and Asuka

Seth Freakin Rollins def. Riddle

Edge & Rey Mysterio def. The Judgement Day

