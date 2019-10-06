Watch: Roman Reigns Reviews Wrestling Matches From Spider-Man, GLOW and More

Roman Reigns popped up on Vanity Fair’s YouTube page this week and was asked to watch and break down wrestling matches that took place in film and television throughout the years. He wound up going through quite a few, reviewing scenes from Billy Madison, Fighting With My Family, Nacho Libre, Ready to Rumble, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Spider-Man, The Wrestler and GLOW. Of all the scenes, comic fans will likely remember the scene from Spider-Man the most, as it saw Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) take on Bone Saw McGraw (“Macho Man” Randy Savage) inside of a steel cage during Sam Raimi’s modern superhero classic.

Reigns starts off my commenting on Parker’s interaction with Bruce Campbell, saying he was likely also the promoter of the event, and how he announces his name wrong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Sometimes to this day you’ll hear ‘Roman Rang’ or something weird, especially when we’re in a different country or across the world. I had my name butchered for quite a while, so I feel ya Spidey. You shouldn’t stand on stage and bicker about your name. You should probably get going, though. As soon as you go through the curtain (snaps) click it on.”

He then admitted that he doesn’t care for having to use chairs or cages in matches.

“The chair sucks, all right,” Reigns said. “The toys, none of them are great. None of them are like, ‘Yes, I want to get hit by a kendo stick. That’s what I want to do today. Yes, I want to go through a table.’ No, I don’t ever want to go through tables, it’s just the story we’re telling at the time. Are they necessary? Sometimes, but I don’t ever think, ‘Do we need chairs? I hope we need chairs! I want to use a chair today!’ There’s not an ounce of me that’s thinking ‘I want to get hit by a chair tonight.’

“I’m not a big fan of the cage either. Just give me the ring and the ropes, I don’t need all of that. The cage kind of limits the maneuvers and the ways I can use the ring,” he added. “But the cage is a cool story in its own right. You’re trapped in there with a monster beating you on the back with a steel chair, what are you going to do? How are you going to respond? Are you going to step up and comeback or are you smart enough to get out of there?”

Reigns will team with Daniel Bryan to face Eric Rowan and Luke Harper at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday night.