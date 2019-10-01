Roman Reigns Says He Wants a Feud With Dwayne Johnson, But Only If ‘Done Right’

Roman Reigns appeared on the “Actually Me” segment on GQ Sports’ YouTube page this week, which saw the former WWE Champion go undercover on various social media platforms and answer questions from the comment section. At one point he was asked about possibly feuding with his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, given that Reigns is one of the top stars in WWE today and Johnson is one of the biggest of all time. Reigns said he wasn’t opposed to the idea, but didn’t want it to feel forced if WWE went through with it.

“If it’s done right,” Reigns said. “I think, obviously the star that he is, where he’s at in his career. It would be huge. It would be great. But you know, we’re family, so it has to make sense. And free the guy up, Can we him a break? Can he take a day off. If he can get a week off, then we might be able to make it happen.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reigns recently made his major acting debut alongside Johnson in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Prior to the film’s release he spoke about getting to work his his relative during an interview with ComicBook.com.

“It is pretty neat,” he said. “I’m sure, you know, just about everybody who meets him gets star struck and he has that name and that lure where it’s larger than life, biggest super star on Earth, biggest actor on Earth. But when you around him he’s very personable, he’s very humble. He doesn’t come off as this mega super star, wealthy rich guy that can fight anywhere he wants at anytime. He comes off very human like.

“… He’s motivating and inspiring. Along with myself and the others, we all have goals and we’re always reaching for more. He’s on a level that I would like to get to one day and have the opportunities to do some of the things he’s done done on the business side. But he doesn’t carry himself like that. He doesn’t carry himself like he wants … he caries himself like a hometown guy that knows everybody and he’s very easy to talk to. It was really cool to see him in his element and still just kinda the same guy that he was before.”

Reigns is currently booked for a tag team match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view where he’ll team with Daniel Bryan to take on Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.