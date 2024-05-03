Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Revived "Broken" Persona Upon TNA Return, Teases "Really Compelling" Future Plans (Exclusive)

Matt Hardy is back in Total Nonstop Action. This past April's TNA Rebellion concluded with the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion returning to the promotion that was first home to his Broken Brilliance. Hardy, complete in his "Broken" persona once more, attacked TNA World Champion Moose and held up his title as the premium live event went off the air. While Hardy has emphasized that he has not signed a contract with TNA, he will be part of the company for the foreseeable future.

(Photo: TNA)

As mentioned, Hardy's TNA homecoming also represents the first time that he has tapped into his Broken Brilliance since 2020. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Hardy noted that it was a "very easy" decision to resurrect the dormant persona upon his TNA return.

"I feel like it was very easy because TNA is in 'Broken' Matt's DNA," Hardy said. "TNA is the birthplace of 'Broken' Matt. That's where it all started. I've said this many times before, the year when I started doing 'Broken' Matt is the most fun I've ever had in my career, bar none. It was so amazing how TNA allowed such a creative freedom that let us run wild. It became a viral sensation."

While this is resurgence of a popular gimmick, Hardy wants to avoid just playing the hits. Like how he evolved his Broken Brilliance in both WWE and AEW, Hardy teased that this iteration in TNA will be another evolution.

"It's going to be a bit of a new version of 'Broken Matt,'" Hardy added. "It's almost like a scenario with Bruce Banner and The Incredible Hulk. Once Matt Hardy reaches his breaking point, he becomes 'Broken' Matt Hardy, and you have to deal with this animal, this monster. That's kind of where we're at. The white streak in the hair isn't needed quite as much now because I'm fully aware and cognizant that I am both individuals. These next few shows, the next month that I'm going to be doing TNA for certain is going to be really, really compelling stuff."

That monster is unleashing itself on The System, a faction comprised of TNA World Champion Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers. "Broken" Matt has made his goal of procuring Moose's world title abundantly apparent, as it is a feat he has technically never achieved.

"One thing I can say is that historically in TNA, Matt Hardy of Hardy Boyz' fame, he was the TNA World Champion. 'Big Money' Matt Hardy, my bad guy persona, he held the world heavyweight title. The Broken Brilliance of Matt Hardy, 'Broken' Matt Hardy, he never officially became the TNA World Champion," Hardy noted. "That is something that is on my bucket list. That's something I want to cross off. It's very important to me."

Hardy wrestles his first TNA match in over seven years when he teams with Speedball Mountain to take on The System tonight at 8 PM ET at TNA Under Siege, which streams on TNA+ and is available for purchase on TrillerTV.