Watch: Roman Reigns Says He Wants The Shield To Reunite for One More Match

Roman Reigns opened Monday Night Raw this weeks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania looking to talk to his former Shield brother, Seth Rollins.

Rollins made his way out to the ring and assumed that Reigns was looking to get involved in the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 35, given that he had to relinquish the title before stepping away from wrestling to undergo cancer treatment. Reigns said that wasn’t the case, and he wished Rollins good luck in his upcoming title match against Brock Lesnar.

It turns out what Reigns really wanted was for The Shield to reunite for one more match. Rollins rejected the idea given how Dean Ambrose turned on him the same night Reigns revealed his battle with leukemia, but Reigns pointed out that because of the “headlines” (referencing Ambrose’s upcoming departure from the company in April), they may never get another chance to reunite as a trio.

Rollins thought it over and agreed to the idea, and the two called out Ambrose to see what he thought. Ambrose’s music hit, but before the former WWE Champion could get a word out he was hit from behind with a guitar by Elias. Reigns and Rollins chased Elias off to close the segment.

Later in the evening Reigns finally got his wish, as Ambrose agreed to rejoin the group after the three managed to push back Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley after the six men got into a brawl in the ring. A six-man tag match was announced shortly afterwards for Fastlane, marking Reigns’ first match since his return from battling leukemia.

Reigns returned to television on the Feb. 25 edition of Raw to share the good news that his cancer was officially in remission. He thanked the fans in attendance and watching along at home, and continued his gratitude on his Instagram shortly after.

“I’m back, I didn’t get enough,” Reigns said. “I said it before, I’m going to say it a lot, thank you.

“And I didn’t really get a chance because, I’m not going to lie, I was nervous, and it was overwhelming just to hear the response and they actually cheered me. Crazy,” he continued. “But I just want to say, I hugged the hell out of her out there, but I just wanted to say thank you to my mom, thank you to my family, thank you to my children, but most of all thank you to my wife. Along with everyone else that sent their support and prayers. I just don’t feel like I would be in this position, feeling this good without all you guys. So, one more time and it’s not the last time, but it’s one more time. Thank you.”