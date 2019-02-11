Here’s What WWE’s Originally Planned for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35

While it’s a useless conversation, WWE‘s original plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35 look to have been revealed.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns was set to go one-on-one with Dean Ambrose in April.

Reigns’ leukemia diagnosis from last fall obviously put those plans on ice, but now, Ambrose too will be out of WWE. Ironically, WWE’s main event idea involved two stars who may not even be present for the Showcase of Immortals.

Reigns absence is indefinite, however, there have been notes of optimism regards his recovery and return to WWE. Before his heartbreaking reveal, Reigns was enjoying his first run a Universal Champion. All signs pointed to him carrying the big red belt to WrestleMania and defending it against a high profile opponent. There were whispers of The Rock being that challenger, but those rumors always felt a little too sensational.

However, the idea of Ambrose being Reigns’ WrestleMania 35 dancing partner seems pretty valid.

Reigns’ leukemia announcement forced WWE to hotshot Ambrose’s heel turn. WWE reportedly wanted to hold off on the Lunatic’s betrayal until WrestleMania got closure. But with Reigns having to step away, WWE decided that the best reaction lied with Ambrose turning heel just two hours after Reigns poignant remarks.

But in the game of What If, Ambrose would have turned on Reigns and likely would have gone on to win the Royal Rumble, officially setting up WM35’s main event.

That obviously won’t be happening, and barring a couple of internet-breaking surprises, neither Ambrose nor, Reigns will be doing much for WWE at WrestleMania this year.

While Reigns’ illness has been well documented, Ambrose will become the second Shield member to leave WWE this April after his contract expires. Ambrose was said to be unhappy with WWE’s creative process, and per quotes from Booker T, it sounds like the 33-year-old is simply burnt out.

“I think Dean Ambrose really needs some time off,” Booker said. “This job can become very, very stressful. You can become very, very depressed doing this job. It can definitely take you on a rollercoaster ride,” said Booker T on Heated Conversations.

It’s possible that Ambrose does return to WWE, but right now, the facts are so limited that any conversation about his future is inherently speculative.

The same goes for Reigns, as we’re all better off wishing him a speedy recovery instead of trying to calculate his return.