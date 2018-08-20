Ronda Rousey Demolishes Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam to Capture RAW Women’s Title

The landscape of the WWE women’s division changed Sunday night at SummerSlam.

Prior to the match, Natalya came out to ringside wearing her father’s (Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart) old Hart Foundation ring jacket. Michael Cole mentioned on commentary that her father had passed away “a couple weeks ago.” For the record, Neidhart passed six days ago.

As the match began, Bliss continually stepped between the ring ropes to get the referee to block any offense Rousey attempted. Eventually, Bliss walked into a right hand from Rousey and rolled to the outside, staggering around as she tried to walk.

Bliss dodged more offense by rolling to the outside. Rousey offered to turn her back to allow Bliss to re-enter the ring, even going so far to say she would cover and shut her eyes. Bliss jumped in and locked in a sleeper hold, but Rousey no sold it and stood up. She peeled Bliss’ hands off and slammed her to the mat.

Bliss again rolled to the outside and as Rousey chased her into the ring, Bliss hit a big knee to the mouth. Rousey pretty much no sold that too and threw Bliss to the mat and folowed that up with punches in the corner and a judo throw. Rousey hit a second judo throw and then slammed her again, audibly saying “Ready?” beforehand which the announcers tried to turn into a joke about her confidence.

Rousey went to set up her arm bar and synched it in as Bliss used her famous double jointed elbow to make it look particularly gruesome. Rousey then sat down and really locked it in as Bliss tapped out.

Ronda Rousey is the new RAW women’s champion after a completely one sided bout at SummerSlam. Natalya celebrated in the ring afterward with Rousey. The Bella Twins, who watched the match from ringside, also jumped in the ring to celebrate.