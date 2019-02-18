Ronda Rousey Squashes Ruby Riott at WWE Elimination Chamber

With all of the theatrics surrounding WrestleMania 35, there was simply no way Ruby Riot would unseat Ronda Rousey as Raw Women’s Champion at Elimination Chamber. The only question would be is if it would last long — it didn’t.

In what will draw Brock Lesnar comparisons, Rousey disposed of Ritt with an arm-bar in what seemed like a minute. It was Rousey’s most dominant pay-per-view win yet.

WWE didn’t give this match much of a build up, as they’ve been far more concerned with Rousey’s WrestleMania narrative. Rousey vs. Riott was born after the former UFC beat two Riott Squad members in a few minutes during Raw, and WWE decided to feed the group’s matriarch to Rousey at Elimination Chamber.

In the seconds after Rousey retained, WWE started up the WrestleMania machine and had her enter a staredown with Charlotte Flair. But before that could spill over, Becky Lynch emerged from the crowd with a pair of crutches. Upon entering the ring, Lynch skipped the words and immediately began smacking Flair with a crutch. After a dozen blows or so, Lynch urged Rousey to join in the beatdown. But before Rousey could get in her first lick on Flair, Lynch had already begun clubbing her with the crutch.