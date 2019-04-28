WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas Says Sasha Banks is Making a Huge Mistake

Sasha Banks has not appeared on WWE television since she and Bayley lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. Numerous reports have since come out about the former Raw Women’s Champion, saying that she was visibly upset over the booking and the WWE creative team’s direction with the new tag titles. The latest reports say that Banks and WWE officials are in a “stalemate,” and that she’s been given time off in order cool down. During a recent interview with Boston Wrestling MWF, WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas was asked to give his thoughts on Banks’ situation. The former WWF Tag Team Champion ripped Banks’ decision, saying that it could be “the biggest mistake of her wrestling career.”

“They never fire you on the spot,” Atlas said. “You always get it at home. That’s why they say go home and think about it. Now what they do, they have a meeting. Now, if she [does] decide to come back, they’re going to destroy her. Her career is over. They’ll job her out. She lost [reliability], because what she… just told them, ‘you can’t trust me.’ That’s all she did. She let the wrestling world [down], and not just the wrestling world; everybody [who is] affiliated with the WWE is looking at it the same way.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added that other wrestlers in the locker room will try to use Banks’ absence as a opening to take her spot on the card.

“You know how many women right now [are] kissing up to Triple H, kissing up to Stephanie [McMahon] and saying, ‘who are you gonna put in that spot?’ She left a spot,” he continued. “They’re glad she’s gone. Every woman there is glad Sasha’s gone. She’s gone. Vince is not going to let [her do that]. If Vince let her do that, [this is] what you gotta understand, he just told every wrestler there that they could do that.”

He added a number of other comments, including a theory that Vince McMahon might make “an example of her” if she does decide to return to television.

Banks has not directly addressed her absence from television on social media, though she has posted a number of vague tweets and popped up in other wrestlers’ social media profiles. Meanwhile, Bayley has been moved to the SmackDown Live roster and is being pushed as a singles wrestler again.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!