Sasha Banks Withdraws From WWE Mixed Match Challenge With Injury

Just days after news of Alexa Bliss pulling out of Season 2 of the Mixed Match Challenge, WWE reports that Sasha Banks will withdraw from the show due to injury.

Friday afternoon WWE’s Cathy Kelly broke the news that Banks is suffering from an unspecified injury and Mickie James will replace her as Bobby Lashley’s partner in the MMC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are no details on the nature of Banks’ injury or when it happened. Her last match TV match came on September 3, but Banks did wrestle the weekend of September 7-9 at WWE Live Events

We’ll hope this is just a precautionary move on WWE’s part. However with Banks not regularly wrestling this month that suggest she’s dealing with a lingering issue that only needs time away from the ring to heal.

UPDATE

As of September 26, the details of Banks’ issues are still unknown, per Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer insinuated that because details are so limited, WWE may be wanted to keep a lid on whatever Banks is dealing with. While that’s a little speculative, would like to learn the specifics on Banks as she hasn’t actually wrestled since the first week of September.

Like Alexa Bliss, Banks was replaced in the MMC. We’ll keep you updated on any news surrounding The Boss.

For Bliss, WWE may take it easy on her return in hopes she’ll be ready her October 28 date with Trish Stratus at Evolution. After the dust from the Super Show-Down clears, WWE will start building for the female exclusive pay-per-view which mans Stratus and Bliss will have a couple dueling promos—an ideal circumstance for Bliss’ skillset and nagging injury.



However, it looks like a combined nine WWE Championship reigns won’t be an active part of Raw for the foreseeable future. Bliss has been a prominent fixture in the main event for a couple years now, as she’s become one of WWE’s most dependable Superstars. Regardless of injury, Bliss was due to step out of the Raw Women’s championship picture and her upcoming feud with Stratus will certainly keep her relevant.



It’s strange to even say this, but relevancy is something Banks has had trouble holding onto in 2018. While she too was due a cooling period, few would have predicted her current diminished role within WWE. But as Becky Lynch just proved, good things come to those who wait, and similar catharsis likely awaits The Boss sometimes in 2019.

