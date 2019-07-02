Seth Rollins Isn’t a Fan of WWE Trying to Give His Tag Team With Becky Lynch a Name

Ever since Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch publicly announced they were a couple, the WWE has gone full speed ahead in promoting the two champions as the company’s new power couple. Rollins’ post showing the two kissing backstage was covered like a news story on WWE.com, references of their relationship started getting dropped in promos and the pair were seen crossing paths with each other backstage during episodes of Raw. Things finally came to a head at Stomping Grounds when Lynch ran out during the Universal Championship match between Rollins and Baron Corbin and attacked special guest referee Lacey Evans, stopping her from screwing Rollins out of the championship.

The next night on Raw the two accepted a challenge by Evans and Corbin for a mixed tag team match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. As of Tuesday the bout has three stipulations — it’s an Extreme Rules match, it’s “Winner Take All” for the two championships and it’s Corbin and Evans’ last chance at the two titles as long as Rollins and Lynch hold them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Tuesday afternoon WWE’s Twitter account posed a question to the WWE fans — what should the name of the tag team of Rollins and Lynch be. Based on his response, Rollins wasn’t a fan.

NO — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 2, 2019

In a recent interview with the Sports Illustrated Sports Media podcast, Rollins admitted he and Lynch were hesitant to making their relationship apart of WWE storylines.

“When you’re first approached about the idea you’re like, ‘Ah, I don’t know how this is going to work, is it going to work?’ I’ve never done anything like that before, I don’t think she has either as far as I know. If you look at the couples have been portrayed in the past, sometimes it’s a bit sketchy especially on the woman’s end. So I know some of her concerns about that, and mine as well.

“We had discussions, but once we sat down and brainstormed about it — because at the end of the day they’re not going to go for it with the idea if it’s not something we’re comfortable with — once we sat down and brainstormed and talked about how cool it might be and the options that were in front of us on the table, I think that we decided it would actually be a pretty fun thing to do and a cool thing to do.”