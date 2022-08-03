Several AEW Talent Relations Members Promoted, Former Women's Champion Joins the Team

All Elite Wrestling is expanding. In a press release, AEW President Tony Khan announced today that the company's talent relations team is growing, with both internal promotions and external acquisitions. Sonjay Dutt, QT Marshall, Pat Buck, and Tony Schiavone will all be promoted, while veteran wrestler Madison Rayne joins AEW as a coach for the women's division. AEW original Christopher Daniels will continue his position as Manager of Talent Relations.

The Talent Relations team will also remain in close contact with AEW's Legal and Talent Resources team – led by Margaret Stalvey, Chris Peck and Megha Parekh – who help to support the physical and mental health, safety and security of talent," the release states. "AEW is also committed to supporting talent beyond the ring, and offers access to world-class physicians, trainers and mental health clinicians."

Dutt is being promoted to Vice President of Production and Creative Coordination. This role will task the former Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion with communicating AEW storylines, liaising post-production and staff, mentoring new producers, and more. Dutt has been with AEW since 2021 and currently has an on-screen role as Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh's manager.

QT Marshall is being promoted to Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination. In this position, Marshall will help manage show elements such as storylines, character development, and overseeing extras. The press release clarifies that Marshall will still maintain his spot as an active member of the roster. Marshall has been with AEW since its inception in 2019 and has led his faction, The Factory, since March 2021.

Pat Buck is being promoted to Vice President of Talent Development, which will see him liaise between talent and production, oversee all coaches, and lead the talent relations team altogether. Buck is one of the newest members of AEW's behind the scenes team, as he only left WWE this past April in the hours following WWE WrestleMania 38. Buck would join AEW just days later.

Tony Schiavone is being promoted to Senior Producer and Special Advisor to talent. This position will see the AEW commentator work directly with talent as part of the talent relations team. Schiavone is also an AEW lifer, as he has been with the promotion since it began.

Madison Rayne is joining AEW as a coach in the women's division. As the press release notes, her first day will be at tonight's AEW Dynamite in Rayne's hometown of Columbus, Ohio. Rayne is touted as a 15-year wrestling veteran with five world titles to her name.

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET.