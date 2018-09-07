Jim Ross is Fired Up About Possibility of Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels’ Raw segment has dominated WWE headlines this week as rumors of another match between the icons continue to simmer. With so much speculation to get lost in, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross was happy to share his healthy perspective on the possibility of Michaels vs. Undertaker.

On a recent episode of The Jim Ross Report, Good Ol’ JR was left glowing about the exchange between HBK and the Deadman on Monday.

“The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels stole RAW. They stole the show. They’re so far ahead in making an emotional attachment than some of their peers, might I say most of their peers on their team, it’s not even funny,” he said.

Both Taker and Michaels are 53 and some fans may have low expectations for a potential match. But Ross thinks that their advanced age won’t matter.

“And if the glass is always going to be a half empty, they’re not in their prime. Well, no s—t. They’re not in their prime. Wow, what a revelation! Of course they’re not in their prime physically. Mentally, I suggest to you, they’re probably the best they’ve ever been mentally to tell a story, to bring you in, to captivate you, to capture your attention. It’s done psychologically more often than not. I just think that they can give us a great match if and when it’s going to happen,” he said.

Right now, nothing is guaranteed between Michaels and Undertaker, but the rumor mill says that a contest between them is imminent. Ranging from a match at WrestleMania 35, to a tag match at a November show in Saudi Arabia, it certainly feels like we’ll see one of the best rivalries in WWE history add one more chapter.

“If we said Undertaker and Shawn were going to be figured in some way at WrestleMania in New York City [New York], MetLife [Stadium], whatever, New Jersey, everything, you guys know.” Ross continued, “that would be huge! That’s huge! That’s huge. It’s going to sell out anyway no matter who’s wrestling,” he said.

Ross seems optimistic about this happening too, but he couldn’t make a specific prediction.

“And that’s why I think that there is a better than average chance. You don’t develop this much time on television without going somewhere with it. Why make me think that that could happen and give me that great of a sales job to measure my level of anticipation and enthusiasm regarding the storyline without somewhere down the road being able to deliver it? So time will tell.”

