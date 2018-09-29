Spoiler On Shawn Michaels’ Next WWE Appearance

It appears Shawn Michaels’ in-ring return is imminent. While that has yet to be confirmed, his next appearance on Raw has been.

According to PWInsider, Michaels will be at the October 1 Raw in Seattle, WA. This will be the final episode of Raw before the Super Show Down on October 6. Per the report, HBK’s presence at Raw will be used to hype up the Australian show and Michael’s eventual return to the ring.

As of now, Michaels will accompany Triple H to the ring when he faces The Undertaker in Melbourne. However, The Deadman just employed the services of Kan for the event and all indications point to this leading to a tag match between the parties at the November 2 Crown Jewel Show in Saudi Arabia.

There are no details as to how Michaels will be used at the October 1 Raw but will keep our hopes up for a Sweet Chin Music.

Earlier this summer, Michaels made headlines when he revealed to SkySports sports that he’d entertain another match, as long as the circumstances were right.

“It would have to be done the right way and just for one match rather than something that ran for longer,” he said. “It could be possible but people would have to accept they wouldn’t be getting the Showstopper, Mr. WrestleMania, and that I’m 52 years old now.”

“If it was the Shawn Michaels of 10 years ago I would love to have gotten in the ring with so many of the guys that are competing today,” he said. “AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan would be good, and then there’s the guys in NXT too. Someone like a Johnny Gargano would be fantastic. But for a one-off match now, I’d need it to be a tag-team match where Hunter (Triple H) and I can just do a few crotch chops and have some fun.”

As fate has it, Michaels ideal match—tagging with Triple H—looks to be exactly what will manifest. While we still need to see what happens at The Super Show-Down, It certainly looks like we’re going to ge an HBK farewell tour.

On top of the Crown Jewel rumor, Michaels has found himself implicated in a juicy Survivor Series rumor. WrestleVotes, a twitter account with ears behind WWE’s curtain, reported that WWE may be angling for Michaels vs. Undertaker at the November pay-per-view in Los Angeles.That’s still a ways away but WWE appears to be building to something bigger and an iconic showdown in L.A. may be just that.