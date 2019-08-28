Sheamus Names the One Thing He Still Wants to Do in WWE

Ever since he upset John Cena to win the WWE Championship back in 2008, Sheamus has built up a shockingly deep resume during his time in the WWE. On top of being a four-time world champion, “The Celtic Warrior” has won the King of the Ring, the Money in the Bank, the United States Championship (twice) and the tag titles five times, all of which were alongside Cesaro as The Bar.

However Sheamus’ future with the company seems to still be up in the air. He hasn’t been on WWE television since early April with reports of him dealing with a concussion on top of having spinal stenosis (the thing that eventually ended the careers of both Steve Austin and Edge). But the big man has made it clear in recent interviews that he misses being in the ring and is still fighting to make a comeback.

Sheamus popped up on the latest episode of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness, where he said there’s one thing he still wants to accomplish inside a WWE ring — win the Intercontinental Championship.

“There is one thing missing, and that’s the Intercontinental Championship,” he said. “I’ve won a lot of titles in the very first half of my career. The two things that were missing were the IC Title and Tag Titles. With Cesaro, we basically blitzed five titles, four Raw, one SmackDown, in about two and a half years. The IC Title is next on the list.

“The irony of that whole thing is, that was the one title that brought me into WWE,” he added. “When I was a kid, I was a massive Macho Man Randy Savage fan. That was the one title I loved, and it’s the one title I haven’t won. That’s the coveted prize for me.”

Sheamus first signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2007, relocating from Ireland to the United States in the process. After spending some time in the Florida Championship Wrestling developmental territory, he jumped to the WWE’s main roster via the ECW brand.

His run as a tag team with Cesaro turned out to be one of the highlights of his career. After a Best of Seven series between the two ended in controversial finish in 2016, then-Raw general manager Mick Foley paired them up as a tag team instead. The pair were tag champions for a combined 341 days across their five reigns.

H/T Fightful for transcription