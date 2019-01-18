Sheamus Says WWE Missing Presence of Memorable Characters

Real people can be boring. But WWE has hitched its current era to Superstars using names and characters that aren’t as exaggerated as previous generations of wrestlers. And Sheamus isn’t so sure if that’s a good thing.

In an interview with solowrestling.com, Sheamus pined for a cast of WWE characters that don’t feel so pedestrian.

“Today a very different product is offered,” said Sheamus. “I think we’re missing some characters. Yes, I believe it. I think we are leaving the creation of characters a little abandoned. Any important series like Game of Thrones or The Walking Dead base their product around the characters and their background. I think the athletes and wrestlers that we have today are the best in the history of the business, although in turn I think the business has changed to what people want to see,” he said.

WWE has made a concerted effort to make their product look and feel like a professional sporting event. While this dose of reality may gratify skeptics, it’s a departure for what professional wrestling actually is: a circus.

Sheamus thinks there are eccentric elements still at play in 2019, and Superstars like Finn Balor and his Demon along with NXT prospect Velveteen Dream represent for those craving a more imaginative experience for fans.

“Then you see Finn Bálor with his alter ego from The Demon, you also have the Bludgeon Brothers – there are a lot of characters, but I think they should be reinforced a bit more,” stated Sheamus. “Perhaps one of the most popular characters that WWE has right now is the prodigy of NXT, The Velveteen Dream. He is a 23-year-old star, talented and with an arrogant character who is destined to do great things in the future.”

Sheamus isn’t calling for a total reset though. In the ’80s and ’90s wrestling was remarkably campy. However, the emergence of characters like Stone Cold Steve Austin challenged the status quo and altered the psychology of fans and wrestlers alike.

“I do not mean characters like The Berzerker or Papa Shango,” said Sheamus. “I do not mean unrealistic characters. I mean things about which people can feel identified. But that’s one thing that talent should do itself, and it’s taking the opportunity to show fans a personal side. Although I reiterate again, we have never had as many talented stars as we have today.”

No one would argue with WWE’s unprecedented amount of talent in 2019. However, there’s no shortage of fan clamoring for more original characters. But for now, it looks like WWE’s product will remain in a rational realm.

But as a monstrous Irish albino with a fiery mohawk, Sheamus will always have a soft spot for Superstars to craft unique characters.

“As for personality, without a doubt, my favorite of all time is Macho Man Randy Savage,” Sheamus said. As for character, there is no doubt that the greatest of all time is The Undertaker, right? Look at all the time he has spent in the business and everything he has achieved. He is one of the greatest in history and I will remember him forever.”