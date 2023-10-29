Stars from WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling Reveal Their 2023 Halloween Costumes
Find all of this year's Halloween costumes from stars across AEW, WWE, Impact Wrestling, and more!
Halloween season is in full swing, and there have already been some amazing costumes from the world of wrestling. Stars from across all companies have started to share their Halloween looks, though we've also seen a host of costumes and Halloween-inspired gear in the ring as well in WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, and NXT. It didn't hurt that NXT held its annual Halloween Costume Battle Royal, which produced multiple memorable looks, and just last week Halloween Havoc held night one of its two-week event, and we got a few fun looks there as well. You can check out all of the Halloween costumes on the next slide, and we'll continue to update all the way through Halloween.
The hosts of Halloween Havoc were Shotzi and Scarlett, and both of them could've honestly taken up half the list with their multiple costume changes. Shotzi delivered several looks throughout the show, including her fantastic take on Pinhead and Edward Scissorhands, but she's not the only one clearly in the Halloween spirit.
Nyla Rose has been celebrating all month long for her 31 Days of Halloween Twitter thread, and she's been posting a costume a day. One of our favorites is her version of The Deadman The Undertaker, though Nyla Shark was right behind it frankly. The element that put The Undertaker ahead of it was that @kelthecelt joined Rose as Paul Bearer, and they even had an urn, so it's difficult to top that.
Kayla Braxton has a history of amazing costumes based on other superstars, including one of her best alongside Matt Camp when they went as The Usos. This year the LWO was her inspiration, as she went as Zelina Vega, but who knows if she'll throw in another look before we get to Halloween.
You can find all of the Halloween costumes on the next slide, and we'll keep updating as more Halloween looks are revealed. Let us know which is your favorite, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!
Hikaru Shida (Ada Wong)
Abadon tries to drag Hikaru Shida under the ring!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#AEWWomensWorldTitle@shidahikaru | @abadon_AEW pic.twitter.com/FkoSh4zQAW— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2023
Abadon (Spawn)
Abadon with the Spawn cosplay??
HEAR. ME. OUT!#AEWCollisionpic.twitter.com/IyyPzEWYsa— 𝗭𝗘𝗥𝗢⚡️ (@AlllEliteZero) October 29, 2023
Nyla Rose (The Undertaker)
SPOOKTOBER!!!🎃🎃🎃 #costumeaday #31DaysofHalloween #costume #cosplayer
Day 22
The birth of my party persona— 🪓SUPER SPOOKY NYLA ROSE (THE REAL ONE) 🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) October 22, 2023
The Drunkertaker!
(Guest starring @kelthecelt as Paul Bearer) pic.twitter.com/7H0EaKxjsQ
Shotzi (Edward Scissorhands)
Cora Jade (Police Officer)
Kayla Braxton (Zelina Vega)
Kayla Braxton as Zelina Vega for Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/Gk2Lv1l1W1— WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) October 27, 2023
Impact Wrestling Photoshoot
The stars of IMPACT celebrate Halloween in this special photo shoot you won’t see anywhere else! Check back for new photos added every Tuesday leading up to Halloween.
HERE: https://t.co/10bWroec7W pic.twitter.com/6JZ221AnGG— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 26, 2023
Kelani Jordan (Spider-Gwen)
Spider Lani is going to the finals 👻🕷️ #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc #breakout pic.twitter.com/Lcb4XBDO6y— Kelani Jordan (@kelani_wwe) October 25, 2023
Jacy Jayne (Vince McMahon)
Cause you got no chance, no chance in hell pic.twitter.com/wYCAkcZTAV— Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) October 28, 2023
Roxanne Perez (Rey Mysterio)
booyaka booyaka #NXTDavenport 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Ka13bedGsL— roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) October 28, 2023
Roxanne Perez (Freddy Krueger)
1.. 2.. rox is comin’ for you ;) pic.twitter.com/bLU51eKiID— roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) October 25, 2023
Megan Morant (Grayson Waller)
Thanks everyone for watching the Grayson Waller Effect…. I mean, @WWETheBump today! @GraysonWWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/KdhDalXWsO— Megan Morant (@MeganMorantWWE) October 25, 2023
Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera
Thank you to everyone who dressed to impress and rocked out with us last night 🎤 🎃 A special thanks to @RyanCabrera and @AlexaBliss_WWE for hosting the perfect Karaoke party to kick off Halloween! pic.twitter.com/C2ciXxSL3C— Planet Hollywood (@PlanetHollywood) October 27, 2023
Video of @AlexaBliss_WWE Halloween makeup! She looks phenomenal! #AlexaBliss pic.twitter.com/oalXIrS858— A.J. (Alexa Bliss Fan Account) (@FanIntyre) October 27, 2023
Karmen Petrovic (Leonardo)
YOUR 2023 WOMEN’S HALLOWEEN RUMBLE WINNER 🏆
like Leonardo.. you don’t have to be the biggest.. you don’t have to be the strongest.. you just have to have belief in yourself‼️🗡️🥷
THANK YOU #NXTDAVENPORT 🔥❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/XNx8WkdKro— karmen petrovic 🗡 (@karmen_wwe) October 28, 2023
Shotzi and Scarlett (Pinhead)
Our hosts for #HalloweenHavoc, @Lady_Scarlett13 and @ShotziWWE, brought the 🔥🔥🔥 with their costumes! pic.twitter.com/XOrWxRlkBT— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 25, 2023