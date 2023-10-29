Stars from WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling Reveal Their 2023 Halloween Costumes

Halloween season is in full swing, and there have already been some amazing costumes from the world of wrestling. Stars from across all companies have started to share their Halloween looks, though we've also seen a host of costumes and Halloween-inspired gear in the ring as well in WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, and NXT. It didn't hurt that NXT held its annual Halloween Costume Battle Royal, which produced multiple memorable looks, and just last week Halloween Havoc held night one of its two-week event, and we got a few fun looks there as well. You can check out all of the Halloween costumes on the next slide, and we'll continue to update all the way through Halloween.

The hosts of Halloween Havoc were Shotzi and Scarlett, and both of them could've honestly taken up half the list with their multiple costume changes. Shotzi delivered several looks throughout the show, including her fantastic take on Pinhead and Edward Scissorhands, but she's not the only one clearly in the Halloween spirit.

Nyla Rose has been celebrating all month long for her 31 Days of Halloween Twitter thread, and she's been posting a costume a day. One of our favorites is her version of The Deadman The Undertaker, though Nyla Shark was right behind it frankly. The element that put The Undertaker ahead of it was that @kelthecelt joined Rose as Paul Bearer, and they even had an urn, so it's difficult to top that.

Kayla Braxton has a history of amazing costumes based on other superstars, including one of her best alongside Matt Camp when they went as The Usos. This year the LWO was her inspiration, as she went as Zelina Vega, but who knows if she'll throw in another look before we get to Halloween.

