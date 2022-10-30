WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley, Ricochet, Cora Jade, and More Reveal Their Halloween Costumes
Halloween is almost here, and in the week leading up to the yearly tradition of costumes, candy, and frights many have debuted their new costumes. Even more will be shown off throughout the weekend and during Halloween itself, but a number of WWE and NXT stars have already started debuting their new costumes, and some of them are downright amazing. Whether those costumes are based on other WWE superstars and legends or on fan-favorite horror franchises, we've got you covered, and so far we've seen new costumes from stars like Rhea Ripley, Ricochet, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Dante Chen, Julius Creed, and more, and you can check out all of the costumes revealed so far starting on the next slide.
As I mentioned before, many stars decided to bring their favorite WWE legends to life, and often with stellar results. Julius Creed for instance hit the ring as Ultimate Warrior, while Jacy Jayne decided to bring The Undertaker to life with her costume. The Usos, Bayley, AJ Lee, Triple H, and more were also represented in the new costumes, but it wasn't just about WWE.
Other costumes included takes on horror icons like Pennywise and Chucky, while others embraced the Disney side of things with beloved characters from animated films. There will be evermore to come over the next day or two, but in the meantime, you can find all of the WWE costumes so far starting on the next slide!
Julius Creed - Ultimate Warrior
Channing Lorenzo - Shawn Michaels
Dante Chen - Rhea Ripley
Edris Enofe - The Boogeyman
Cora Jade - AJ Lee
Halloween battle royal tonight in #NXTMelbourne @WWENXT— Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) October 29, 2022
S/o to my mother @TheAJMendez pic.twitter.com/ewHWvhVOPG
Roxanne Perez - Bayley
I’m still a hugger @itsBayleyWWE #NXTHalloweenBattleRoyal #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/Nqv8VPLj7U— roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) October 29, 2022
Jacy Jayne - The Undertaker
Zoey Stark - Triple H
Rhea Ripley - Pennywise
Cathy Kelley - Pokemon Ash
least comfortable shoes Ash has ever worn pic.twitter.com/pXfRr6D3w6— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) October 29, 2022
Sloane Jacobs - Poison Ivy
she’s poison 🌿☠️ #nxtmelbourne pic.twitter.com/UW9brciybk— Florida woMan (@sloanejacobswwe) October 29, 2022
Thea Hail and Sloane Jacobs - Tinkerbell and Mad Hatter
tinkerbell stopped by wonderland💭🎩— Florida woMan (@sloanejacobswwe) October 23, 2022
🧚🏻♀️:@theahail_wwe
📸:@photopreston #HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/DVyw8Hnjke
Sol Ruca - Dr. Evil and Mini-Me
Stick that in your pipe and smoke it #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/2HGu2RPPUV— Sol Ruca (@SolRucaWWE) October 29, 2022
Natalya and Jenni Neidhart - Nun and a Cop
“A cop and a nun walk into a bar…” 👻#HalloweenCostumes #SpookySeason @neidhartjenni pic.twitter.com/ILRYKrxsbM— Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 24, 2022
Thea Hail - Andre Chase
The haters will say it’s Photoshop‼️🙌🏼#WWENXT
📸:@oblivindi pic.twitter.com/h33x5Sh5XP— Andre Chase (@AndreChaseWWE) October 29, 2022
Gigi Dolin - Chucky
Wanna play? 🔪 pic.twitter.com/CCBHp8nqBE— Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) October 29, 2022
Kayla Braxton and Matt Camp - The Usos
👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 https://t.co/qa9xw6OCTs— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) October 26, 2022
Valentina Feroz - Nurse
#NXTMelbourne Women's Halloween Battle Royale!🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/0ZQHadJ2x7— Valentina Feroz 🐯🥋 (@ValentiFerozWWE) October 29, 2022
Samantha Irvin and Ricochet - Red Riding Hood and Big Bad Wolf
I’m not like the other guys. pic.twitter.com/O8XHDgsGXy— Samantha Irvin (@SamanthaTheBomb) October 26, 2022