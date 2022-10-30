WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley, Ricochet, Cora Jade, and More Reveal Their Halloween Costumes

By Matthew Aguilar

Halloween is almost here, and in the week leading up to the yearly tradition of costumes, candy, and frights many have debuted their new costumes. Even more will be shown off throughout the weekend and during Halloween itself, but a number of WWE and NXT stars have already started debuting their new costumes, and some of them are downright amazing. Whether those costumes are based on other WWE superstars and legends or on fan-favorite horror franchises, we've got you covered, and so far we've seen new costumes from stars like Rhea Ripley, Ricochet, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Dante Chen, Julius Creed, and more, and you can check out all of the costumes revealed so far starting on the next slide.

As I mentioned before, many stars decided to bring their favorite WWE legends to life, and often with stellar results. Julius Creed for instance hit the ring as Ultimate Warrior, while Jacy Jayne decided to bring The Undertaker to life with her costume. The Usos, Bayley, AJ Lee, Triple H, and more were also represented in the new costumes, but it wasn't just about WWE.

Other costumes included takes on horror icons like Pennywise and Chucky, while others embraced the Disney side of things with beloved characters from animated films. There will be evermore to come over the next day or two, but in the meantime, you can find all of the WWE costumes so far starting on the next slide!

Cora Jade - AJ Lee

Cathy Kelley - Pokemon Ash

Sloane Jacobs - Poison Ivy

Thea Hail and Sloane Jacobs - Tinkerbell and Mad Hatter

Sol Ruca - Dr. Evil and Mini-Me

Natalya and Jenni Neidhart - Nun and a Cop

Thea Hail - Andre Chase

Gigi Dolin - Chucky

Kayla Braxton and Matt Camp - The Usos

Valentina Feroz - Nurse

Samantha Irvin and Ricochet - Red Riding Hood and Big Bad Wolf

