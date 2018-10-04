WWE Hoping to Land The Rock for SmackDown 1000

Considering SmackDown was designed to be The Rock’s show, it’s only fitting to think he’ll be there for the Blue Brand’s 1000th episode. While nothing has been confirmed WWE, is said to be pursuing The Rock for the massive October 16 show.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is trying to make this happen, but The Rock’s schedule may be an issue. As of now, Rocky will be in London to film Hobbs & Shaw alongside Jason Statham. If The Rock does show up, we may not know it until he’s actually on camera.

The Rock’s name has been perpetually tied to WWE rumors in recent months. The juiciest of which have him winning the Royal Rumble and facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35. That may be a little far fetched in October, but The Rock has been vocal about wanting to make another run in WWE.

“I can’t wait to get back into the WWE ring. Everybody always asks me, ‘what’s it like being in a WWE ring?’ I always tell them there’s nothing like it. There’s a certain live crowd acumen, there’s great connective tissue that’s second to none. That was, and will always be the best part of my job, whether I’m actually wrestling a match, or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it,” he said on the Skyscraper red carpet.

As far as SmackDown 1000 goes, we’ll remain cautiously optimistic on The Rock participating. If Raw 25 is the working precedent, then we can expect WWE to have ambitious hopes for SmackDown 1000. Outside of the reunion of Evolution, nothing has been confirmed for the big night, but anyone who’s ever contributed to Smackdown could be there. And consider SmackDown was often referred to as The Rock’s show, we’d like to think he’s at least mulling over the idea of attending the big event.