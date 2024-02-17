The Rock Officially Joins The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

After several thrilling Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, it was finally time for the main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown, which was the much-anticipated face-to-face meeting of The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock. The chaos of the WrestleMania 40 press conference was soon addressed, as both Rock and Reigns took shots at Cody Rhodes throughout their promos. The Rock especially took aim at Rhodes and those who he says flushed the biggest event of WrestleMania down the toilet to see Rhodes get a rematch. Then The Rock made no bones about the fact that he's gone full heel, insulting the crowd along the way, but the biggest revelation is that he officially joined The Bloodline, even adding them to his famous closing line.

Reigns started things out by taking a shot at the crowd. "Can I be honest with all of you? I want to be honest with all of you. The people of Utah, well you're idiots. I did not say individually, I said when we get you all together like this you're pretty dumb. And tonight's a big night. I don't want you to ruin this, because when my cousin comes out here, ya'll might go dumb and say catchphrase this and he's so funny, but this is the thing. Everything we say has meaning, has purpose, it is information that you need to understand. Tonight, tonight's history. Tonight is the greatest night ever in WWE."

Cody chants started filling the arena and Reigns smirked. Reigns then said, "The guy that ruined everything, right, Cody. But tonight we fix it. Tonight is about history. Tonight, tonight is the first night we can say The Rock is a member of The Bloodline." The Rock then came out and headed to the ring to join Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

"Now before The Rock drops some gospel on ya, The Rock has some good news to share. Something that's gonna make you happy. Tonight, it is official. You all, right now on FOX, you all have broken an indoor attendance record. Not only for the city of Salt Lake, but of the entire state of Utah, congratulations," Rock said.

"Well, here's the record you broke. You broke the all-time record of trailer park trash The Rock has ever seen. Now if you didn't like that, you're gonna love this," Rock said. "Finally, oh you wanna boo that huh? Are you sure you wanna boo The Rock? Finally, your life has meaning. Finally you and your 50 wives will have a story to tell. You'll have a story to tell your 600 inbred grandchildren one day, and that's what it's like to look at greatness because finally, The Rock has come back to Salt Lake City."

"You all have brought out a side of The Rock that you haven't seen in years, but this side of The Rock has always been in here. And you know why you're seeing it tonight? Because it's The Rock and Roman Reigns. The biggest WrestleMania event of WrestleMania. You had it in your hands, and you let it go. You flushed it down the toilet. The same toilet you sat your fat a**** on and said Cody's gotta finish his story. You're laughing now and booing because you know it's true," Rock said.

"Let The Rock ask you a question. What is Cody's story? What is the story? Let The Rock make it clear. Roman Reigns beat Cody's ass at last year's WrestleMania. He beat him, Cody lost the match, and now Cody wants a rematch. That's his story? That's not how it works. Think about how stupid that logic is," Rock said.

Rock then compared Cody to the San Francisco 49ers, saying they didn't whine about losing. Then he brought up Michael Jordan beating the Utah Jazz, which drew a chorus of boos. Rock then said he was going to do everything in his power to make sure Rhodes walks out of WrestleMania a loser. Rock then highlighted The Bloodline, adding what the Bloodline is cooking to his famous send-off, indicating that The Rock is now officially part of The Bloodline.

