Naomi Advances to the Women's Elimination Chamber on WWE SmackDown

The WWE Elimination Chamber qualifying matches continued on WWE SmackDown with the United States Champion Logan Paul, Tiffany Stratton, and Kevin Owens all advancing in their respective chamber matches. The last match of the night saw a returning Naomi against Alba Fyre who was accompanied by Isla Dawn.

The qualifying match marked Naomi's first singles match since her WWE departure in 2022. She would go on to spend a year in IMPACT/TNA where she won the Knockouts World Championship. Naomi made her grand return to WWE as the second entrant in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble. Although she didn't defeat the 29 other women, she had an incredible showing in the match that has carried her in the weeks following. She would eventually sign exclusively to SmackDown with Stratton.

Dawn attempted to aid Fyre early on in the match by grabbing Naomi's leg but Naomi wasn't going to let it happen. Naomi came out strong as she countered all of Fyre's moves and slide all over the ring. On the outside of the ring Naomi slammed Fyre's head straight into the steel steps. Naomi eventually got Fyre into her "slaymission" a move that she retired until her time in TNA where it was renamed "Starstruck." She is the fifth woman to advance to the women's Elimination Chamber alongside Liv Morgan, Stratton, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair.

The winner of the women's match will go on to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 if she can retain against Nia Jax at the chamber. Ripley, who defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. She has passed over 300 days as champion. This is the second EC match that Naomi has taken part in as the last one was in 2019 for the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships that The Boss 'N' Hug Connection (Bayley and Sasha Banks) would go on to win.

The Elimination Chamber is set to take place February 24 in Perth, Australia. As it stands, the match card consists of both chamber matches with the men's consisting of Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul, Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women's World Championship, and Judgement Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

