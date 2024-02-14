The Rock Aligns With Roman Reigns, Blasts Cody Rhodes: "You F--ked Around And Found Out Quick."

The Brahma Bull is having American Nightmares. This past week at WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns prepared to make their WWE WrestleMania 40 headlining match official. Things went sideways when Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes interrupted this familial affair, declaring that he would be in fact using his WWE WrestleMania 40 title shot against Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes added insult to injury when he suggested that Reigns's ancestors would be "ashamed" of the man he's become, leading The Rock to step in and slap him.

The Rock Wages War on Cody Rhodes

(Photo: the-rock-triple-h-cody-rhodes-roman-reigns-slap-his-fucking-teeth)

The self-proclaimed People's Champion is ready to go to war.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a video of himself and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns exiting the T-Mobile Arena after WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, walking side by side.

"You f--ked around and found out quick, didn't you boy?" Rock wrote in the caption, directing his animosity at Cody Rhodes. "You, your little friends and all your crybabies have no idea what's coming. The world's on notice."

Rock signed off the caption in unity with Reigns: "People's Champ + Tribal Chief."

This continues the bad blood between Rock and Rhodes, which Rhodes himself confirmed is far from over when he spoke this past Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw. During a promo segment, Rhodes proclaimed that he will be getting his receipt from The Rock's slap, warning that he plans on hitting him back.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins then hit the ring, offering clarity and an olive branch to his old rival. Rollins reminded Rhodes that he was unable to defeat Reigns on his own last year, and this year, Reigns has added "the most influential man in all of entertainment" to his corner. With that in mind, Rollins offered his hand to Rhodes, showing a willingness to "be [his] shield" in this fight against a supersized version of The Bloodline.

Based on this promo, Rock's recent social media activity, and the WWE WrestleMania 40 teaser trailer that aired during Super Bowl Sunday, all signs point to this feud culminating in a tag team match: Rhodes and Rollins vs. Reigns and Rock. This potential duos bout would likely headline WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 while Rhodes vs. Reigns would sit on the marquee of Night 2.

Rock and Reigns will appear together on Friday's WWE SmackDown.