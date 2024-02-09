Watch: The Rock Curses Out Triple H Following WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff (Uncensored)

"I'll slap his f--king teeth out of his mouth," Rock said of Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes has made his WWE WrestleMania 40 decision. This past Thursday at WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, the Royal Rumble winner confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, revealing that he will be challenging the Tribal Chief this April at the Showcase of the Immortals. This declaration did not go over well with Reigns, as moments before Rhodes interrupted, he had declared his intention to face Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WWE WrestleMania 40. The Rock had joined him on stage, framing the familial clash as one bred out of respect. This made it all the more contentious when Rhodes took verbal shots at the Anoa'is, leading to The Rock slapping the American Nightmare.

The Rock Curses Out Triple H

The People's Champion is calling Brahma Bulls--t.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressed the melee that broke out at WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, labelling the situation as a result of "a lot of tension" and "a lot of egos."

"A lot of bulls--t is what that is," The Rock said to Triple H as he walked by his interview. "You got to fix it. Fix it. Have him (Cody Rhodes) talk s--t about our family again, and that's what happens."

The Rock stood side-by-side with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns during this moment, positioning himself as an ally of the Tribal Chief.

"If you don't fix it, we will. Have him talk s--t about our family again," The Rock continued. "[I'll] slap his f--king teeth out of his mouth."

While Rhodes vs. Reigns is currently set to headline WWE WrestleMania 40, it remains to be seen as to how The Rock will remain involved. Reports have indicated that The Rock's involvement at WWE WrestleMania 40 is locked in place, but with him no longer wrestling Reigns in a one-on-one capacity, WWE will look to pivot how he is utilized. This could still come in the form of a match, with WWE opening up Rhodes vs. Reigns into a triple threat, inserting The Rock in as a third competitor, or it could result in The Rock backing Reigns in his corner at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Fallout from WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff is expected to arrive on WWE SmackDown, which airs tonight at 8 PM ET on FOX. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for live coverage of the broadcast.