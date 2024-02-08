The Rock Trashes “Cody Crybabies” Backlash Ahead of WWE WrestleMania Press Conference

A popular topic of discussion within the wrestling world has been The Rock’s return to WWE, but more specifically, it’s been about The Rock facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 instead of Cody Rhodes. There’s been quite a bit of pushback online regarding the somewhat sudden change in direction, especially after it seemed WWE was setting up Rhodes for that long-awaited Title win over Reigns. Rhodes has addressed the response on social media, and now The Rock is addressing that chatter as well but on a live microphone. Rock guested on the Pat McAfee show and cut a promo on the loudest critics, dubbing them the Cody Crybabies. You can check out the video below.

The Rock made it clear first that he loves Rhodes and even loves his fans, but he also drew a line between two sets of that fandom. “I love Cody. I love his passionate fans. Then there’s the other passionate fans of Cody, and they’re called the Cody crybabies,” Rock said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/patmcafeeshow/status/1755660682161426757?s=46&t=UKW838RyxOxVEup_PT6Pyg

“It was the Cody crybabies,” Rock said. “These are grown-ass men (starts typing) Cody’s gotta finish his story. He has to finish his story now, it’s like wait a second, hold on. Dad, you want to go outside and play catch with me? Not now, Cody’s gotta finish it and I’m upset. The wife comes in. ‘Hey honey, do you wanna go have sex? Not now I’m finishing the story!”

“At the end of the day, look. You’ve go the Cody crybabies and you have the Cody fans and then you have Cody himself and there’s a clear distinction between the three,” Rock said. “But The Rock says this. Those Cody crybabies, the ones with every 10 tweets they’re shoving a chicken McNugget in their mouth. For every 20 Tweets they’re shoving two McNuggets up their ass, The Rock says this. All you gotta do is sit back, know your role, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride that The Rock is gonna take your candy asses on.”

The Rock ended the promo by adding a few hashtags. “So hashtag that. Hashtag shut your b**** asses up. Hashtag Cody Crybabies,” Rock said. The Rock then added, “That’s the fun part of what we do. That’s wrestling. That’s pro wrestling. That’s WWE, and it’s awesome, and I can’t wait for this afternoon at T-Mobile.”

That press conference happens later today and will include Rock, Rhodes, Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and Bianca Belair, though more could be included. Triple H will also likely be there, and we’ll just have to wait and see how that plays out.

Right now there is only one confirmed match on the WrestleMania 40 card, and that is Bayley vs Ito Sky for the WWE Women’s Championship. Bayley won the Women’s Rumble match and then came out on SmackDown to confront Damage CTRL. Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane then turned on Bayley, but she was prepared, and after driving them off, she revealed she would challenge Sky for the Title at WrestleMania 40.

What did you think of The Rock’s response? Let us know in the comments, and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!