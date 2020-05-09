The Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak Nearly Ended Years Earlier

For over 20 years, The Undertaker was undefeated at WrestleMania. It seemed to many fans that it was a foregone conclusion that every year at WrestleMania, there no chance that he would lose. Even so, the man was able to have some of the most memorable matches of all time while fans continued to expect he would come out on top. Then came WrestleMania XXX in New Orleans, and Brock Lesnar became the first man to conquer The Undertaker's streak by defeating him at the Superdome. Three years later, Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania as well.

However, according to interview that Michelle McCool (The Undertaker's wife) took part in, the streak could have ended six years earlier when Edge faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24 in Florida.

“Actually I remember a few years prior that WrestleMania (24) versus Edge they talked about Edge breaking the streak and it was Edge that was actually like, ‘That makes zero sense. I don’t want to do that. Why would I do that? The fans already love him. What’s it gonna do for Edge?’

"It was Edge that went to bat for the streak. I know they had talked about it prior to the match with Brock, but you know it happened. It’s fine, it’s not like it’s an end-all, be-all for Mark by any stretch of the imagination," McCool told the New York Post.

She then confirmed that this was the only time she got any wind of their being talk of ending The Undertaker's streak. Of course, he followed that WrestleMania match against Edge up with two of the greatest WrestleMania matches of all time against Shawn Michaels at WrestleManias 25 and 26.

A new documentary focusing on The Undertaker premieres this Sunday night on the WWE Network immediately following WWE Money In The Bank.

