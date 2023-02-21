Vince McMahon's Name Appears in WWE WrestleMania 39 Graphic

The post-Vince McMahon era of WWE is on pause. After retiring from his corporate positions this past summer, Vince returned to the WWE Board of Directors at the start of 2023, citing a desire to assist with a sale of the company. Shortly after his return, WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her corporate positions, leaving CEO responsibilities solely in the hands of Nick Khan. This vacated the chairman of the board position, which was filled by Vince after a unanimous election. Vince's reassumption of his past powers have been exclusively on the corporate side, as creative duties are still led by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque as of this writing.

That said, Vince may still be an arm's length away from WWE's on-screen storylines. As spotted on a WWE WrestleMania 39 graphic for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, the bottom of Reigns's poster features text that reads "directed by Vince McMahon."

At the bottom of Roman Reigns’ poster for Mania has the words “Directed by Vince McMahon.” pic.twitter.com/jL0FvJDrQv — Andrew Ravens (@Andrew_Ravens) February 21, 2023

While some speculate that these graphics were made before Vince retired, the full video casts doubt on that. Alongside Reigns and Rhodes's poster graphics is one for LA Knight. When Vince was still in charge of creative, Knight was using the name "Max Dupri" and was leading the Maximum Male Models stable. It was only after Vince retired that Knight would bring his popular NXT persona to the main roster.

It's worth noting that there have been rumblings of Vince getting involved with current WWE creative. While he does not have a specified position when it comes to that area of WWE, rumors have emerged that he has offered suggestions to various storylines. The Wrestling Observer reported that Vince "definitely" has had a hand in the recent Reigns vs. Sami Zayn program that culminated this past weekend at WWE Elimination Chamber.

WWE WrestleMania 39 goes down on April 1st and April 2nd. The current card for the event can be seen below...