Vince McMahon's Asking Price For WWE Revealed

WWE is up for sale. Vince McMahon made his return to the WWE Board of Directors at the beginning of 2023, forcing his way back into the company in an effort to assist with a sale. Shortly after returning to the corporate table, WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her positions, leaving CEO responsibilities solely in the hands of Nick Khan. The vacant chairman spot was filled by Vince, who was unanimously elected back to his longtime role. Since his return, Vince has been relatively quiet on the public front, leaving creative duties to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque as he shops his ten-figure sports-entertainment powerhouse to potential buyers.

According to Bloomberg, Vince is looking to sell WWE for "as much as $9 billion." That is nearly 140% more than what the company is worth, as WWE currently has a market cap of about $6.5 billion.

The report adds that Vince has already received multiple offers for WWE, but the bidders have requested to remain private. WWE declined to comment. Bloomberg notes that potential investors include Endeavor (UFC's parent company) and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. It was mentioned that Endeavor would likely need a third party to be able to afford a purchase.

As for previously rumored suitors like Netflix and Disney, they are reportedly "uneasy taking on a business controlled by McMahon." That said, Vince's WWE days could be numbered if a sale actually goes through.

"Yes, without question," WWE CEO Nick Khan said when asked if Vince will stay with the company after a sale. "He's declared it to the board, he's declared it to us in management. It's all about shareholder value. Obviously, he is a shareholder, so it's not about what role he'll have, it's about maximizing that value opportunity."

As for when the process could be finalized, Khan mentioned earlier this month that WWE could be sold as soon as the second quarter of 2023.

"Quick," Khan said when asked about the speed of the upcoming WWE sale. "Sorry, I'm not trying to be obtuse in saying that. I think it's going to be a fast process. Maybe three months."

