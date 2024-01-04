Watch Jon Moxley's Red Hood Entrance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

Professional wrestling continues to take inspiration from the larger entertainment world, with in-ring talents often paying homage to their favorite pop culture fandoms in their entrance attires. Rey Mysterio is one of the more well-known tributeers, donning Wolverine, Batman, Flash, and Joker gear over the years. Alexa Bliss has walked out in get-up that resembles Harley Quinn and Freddy Krueger. Adam Cole's AEW ALL IN: London attire paid tribute to Borderlands character Handsome Jack. Will Ospreay has taken inspiration from Assassin's Creed throughout his entire career and was able to make an official tie-in entrance on Thursday at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18.

Jon Moxley Makes Red Hood Entrance at Wrestle Kingdom

(Photo: NJPW, DC Comics)

The Aerial Assassin wasn't the only star rocking cosplay in the Tokyo Dome.

Minutes before Will Ospreay made his entrance, NJPW Global Championship challenger Jon Moxley made his way to the ring dressed as Red Hood from DC Comics. The Purveyor of Violence donned a leather jacket with his signature "MOX" spray-painted in red on the back. The camera panned around to reveal Moxley's face covered in a Red Hood mouth-covering while his eyes were shrouded in a Robin-esque domino mask.

Red Hood Jon Moxley! pic.twitter.com/eiXdrFW4wy — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 4, 2024

Debuting in 2005, Red Hood is an alias of Jason Todd, one of Batman's former Robins. In the comics, Todd is seemingly beaten to death by Joker in the famous Death in the Family storyline. When Todd eventually reemerges he is now known as Red Hood, a vengeful anti-hero bent on taking out those who have wronged him. This includes villains like Joker and Black Mask but also heroes like Batman and Green Arrow. His most critically-acclaimed story goes down in Batman: Under the Red Hood, an arc that was partially adapted in hit video game Batman: Arkham Knight.

This entrance represents a rare pop culture crossover for Moxley, who typically just wears a hoodie or vest on his way to the ring. That said, Mox always has his ear to the ground when it comes to pulling things from outside entertainment into his wrestling.

"Whether I'm shooting videos back and forth, even if I'm just reading. It could be anything. It could be reading a f--king comic book," Moxley told ComicBook.com last fall. "My radar is still open for maybe this character will say something to this character that will be an idea that I could steal and then use for pro wrestling. I'm constantly taking in information and trying to assimilate it and using it all eventually to be used in the ring."