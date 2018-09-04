Rey Mysterio Wears Wolverine Costume for All In

Fans who tuned into All In saw some amazing matches and performances, but they also saw an ode to one of Marvel’s most lethal X-Men Wolverine.

Over the last few years, it’s become more common to see comic, anime or Television inspired ring gear in wrestling and All In featured a big callout courtesy of Rey Mysterio. Mysterio took to the ring in full Wolverine gear, specifically the yellow, black, and blue costume that fans know and love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The look was pretty slick actually, complete with Wolvie’s trademark mask, and he didn’t disappoint in the ring either, dazzling the crowd with the athletic maneuvers that Mysterio has become famous for. All he was really missing was the claws, but to be fair this wasn’t that kind of match. Now if Cactus Jack were dressed as Wolverine, you can put money on those claws showing up. Let’s just all be thankful it didn’t come to that.

You can check out his Wolverine-inspired suit below.

“Rey Mysterio at #AllIn”

Unfortunately, Mysterio, Fenix, and Bandido couldn’t take home the victory, as The Golden Elite (made up of The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushu) took the win, but they did give the group a hard-fought match. You can check Mysterio at his high-flying best in the video below.

The full All In match results can be found below.

Matt Cross vs. MJF

Winner: Matt Cross

NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody

Winner: Cody Rhodes

ROH World Championship

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Flip Gordon

Winner: Jay Lethal

Joey Janela (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Adam “Hangman” Page

Winner: Adam “Hangman” Page

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

Golden Elite (Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi) vs. Rey Mysterio, Bandido & Fenix

Winner: Golden Elite

Christopher Daniels vs. Stephen Amell

Winner: Christopher Daniels

Madison Rayne vs. Chelsea Greene vs. Britt Baker vs. Tessa Blanchard

Winner: Tessa Blanchard

Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.

Winner: Kenny Omega

Zero Hour Over Budget Battle Royal

Moose, Jordynne Grace, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Rocky Romero, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, Marko Stunt.

Winner: Flip Gordon (in disguise)

Briscoes vs. SCU (Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)

Winner: So Cal Uncensored