Rey Mysterio Wears Wolverine Costume for All In

Fans who tuned into All In saw some amazing matches and performances, but they also saw an ode to one of Marvel’s most lethal X-Men Wolverine.
Over the last few years, it’s become more common to see comic, anime or Television inspired ring gear in wrestling and All In featured a big callout courtesy of Rey Mysterio. Mysterio took to the ring in full Wolverine gear, specifically the yellow, black, and blue costume that fans know and love.
The look was pretty slick actually, complete with Wolvie’s trademark mask, and he didn’t disappoint in the ring either, dazzling the crowd with the athletic maneuvers that Mysterio has become famous for. All he was really missing was the claws, but to be fair this wasn’t that kind of match. Now if Cactus Jack were dressed as Wolverine, you can put money on those claws showing up. Let’s just all be thankful it didn’t come to that.
Rey Mysterio at #AllIn
You can check out his Wolverine-inspired suit below.
“Rey Mysterio at #AllIn”
Unfortunately, Mysterio, Fenix, and Bandido couldn’t take home the victory, as The Golden Elite (made up of The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushu) took the win, but they did give the group a hard-fought match. You can check Mysterio at his high-flying best in the video below.
Here we go, @reymysterio! #ALLIN
➡️ //t.co/2AEuPvrsmg— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) September 2, 2018
➡️ //t.co/mNpVzZkjg8 pic.twitter.com/gs3kpeRMs4
The full All In match results can be found below.
Matt Cross vs. MJF
Winner: Matt Cross
NWA World Heavyweight Championship
Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody
Winner: Cody Rhodes
ROH World Championship
Jay Lethal (c) vs. Flip Gordon
Winner: Jay Lethal
Joey Janela (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Adam “Hangman” Page
Winner: Adam “Hangman” Page
Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll
Winner: Kazuchika Okada
Golden Elite (Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi) vs. Rey Mysterio, Bandido & Fenix
Winner: Golden Elite
Christopher Daniels vs. Stephen Amell
Winner: Christopher Daniels
Madison Rayne vs. Chelsea Greene vs. Britt Baker vs. Tessa Blanchard
Winner: Tessa Blanchard
Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.
Winner: Kenny Omega
Zero Hour Over Budget Battle Royal
Moose, Jordynne Grace, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Rocky Romero, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, Marko Stunt.
Winner: Flip Gordon (in disguise)
Briscoes vs. SCU (Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)
Winner: So Cal Uncensored