Watch Paul Finebaum's Epic WWE Undertaker Casket Entrance on SEC Nation

The Undertaker is one of the biggest legends in professional wrestling, so if you want to go with a big entrance, being inspired by The Phenom is surely a perfect way to go. That's exactly what ESPN and SEC Network's Paul Finebaum did on the most recent episode of SEC Nation. When the other hosts asked where Finebaum was, Undertaker's music hit, and several people brought a Tennessee-themed casket to the stage that had "Your number has been called" on the side. When the casket was finally opened, Finebaum rose up just like The Undertaker and started yelling "The Vols win!", and it was quite the spectacle. You can watch the full entrance below.

WWE even approved of the entrance, as they shared the video and told Finebaum the Deadman would love it. On Twitter, WWE wrote, ".@finebaum with an entrance @undertaker would be proud of 👀". Who knows, maybe The Undertaker will weigh in on the entrance down the line, but fans were loving it.

It's unclear if The Undertaker will ever return to the ring for a match, as he officially retired and was entered into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. He left the door open just enough on a return with the line "Never say never" in his speech, and he talked about the line in an interview with Bleacher Report.

"Just the fact you asked that question, mission accomplished," Undertaker said. "You never say never. I don't have aspirations of ever stepping into the ring again, but this is the WWE, man. You never say never. You just never say never. I thought it was a great button that I can put on that and for that very reason. That was a little bit for Vince, too."

He talked about quite a few people in his Hall of Fame speech, though some noticed he didn't mention Mick Foley, and he addressed that as well.

"I love Mick Foley," Undertaker said. "I think what we did will outlive the test of time as far as our angle. But then I can talk about Edge and so on. I haven't talked to any of those guys. I hope they didn't get their feelings hurt, but it wasn't about all that. It was about my journey and the things I've learned through those 30-plus years that I was trying to share and help people in their lives and thank the WWE Universe. That's what it was all about. If anyone was offended, I'm sorry."