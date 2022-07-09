The Undertaker Reveals why he Included 'Never Say Never' Line in WWE Hall of Fame Speech

The Undertaker has had one of the longest and most accomplished wrestling careers ever, and at WrestleMania 38 the Phenom was finally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Undertaker delivered an emotional and insightful speech during the ceremony, and while he had left his boots and hat in the ring previously, he closed out his speech by saying "never say never" and walked out to major applause, leaving the door ever so slightly open that he could return. In a new interview with Bleacher Report, he addressed the statement and why he did it, revealing it was also a bit for Vince McMahon.

"Just the fact you asked that question, mission accomplished," Undertaker said. "You never say never. I don't have aspirations of ever stepping into the ring again, but this is the WWE, man. You never say never. You just never say never. I thought it was a great button that I can put on that and for that very reason. That was a little bit for Vince, too."

While Undertaker isn't on planning on returning to the ring anytime in the near future, the fact that it's always technically possible is intriguing, so yes, mission accomplished. Undertaker also addressed his speech, which thanked people like Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Brian Adams, and more, but some noticed it didn't mention Mick Foley, and Undertaker heard the criticisms.

"I delivered the speech and I got everything out there that I wanted to say," Undertaker said. "I got a little bit of blowback for not mentioning a couple of people, but it wasn't about...If I go through every angle, every opponent...It was more about those three pillars I referenced back when I'm talking about Shawn [Michaels], that had a direct meaning to never being content. That's why I talked so much about Shawn then, Triple H. I did get a little bit of, 'I can't believe you didn't mention Mick Foley.' I've talked about Mick Foley until I'm blue in the gills."

"I love Mick Foley," Undertaker said. "I think what we did will outlive the test of time as far as our angle. But then I can talk about Edge and so on. I haven't talked to any of those guys. I hope they didn't get their feelings hurt, but it wasn't about all that. It was about my journey and the things I've learned through those 30-plus years that I was trying to share and help people in their lives and thank the WWE Universe. That's what it was all about. If anyone was offended, I'm sorry."

H/T Fightful