Watch: Unheard Conversation Between John Cena and The Rock From WWE WrestleMania 29 Revealed

Rock reveals he came back to WWE "for this very moment."

Once in a lifetime. That was the tagline used for The Rock and John Cena's main event match at WWE WrestleMania 28, as the year-long build to this clash of generations was something that WWE had never done before. As the story would go, Rock defeated Cena after Big Match John let his ego get the better of him, reversing Cena's attempt at a People's Elbow for the 1-2-3. That loss sent Cena spiraling, as he would go on to be bludgeoned by Brock Lesnar, get pinned by general manager John Laurinaitis, and even lost his Money in the Bank cash-in match.

Cena's luck turned around come the following January. Entering the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Cena went on to outlast the 29 other competitors to guarantee himself a world title match at WWE WrestleMania 29. As fate would have it, The Rock won the WWE Championship later that same night. Despite their initial battle being "once in a lifetime," WWE's unique rulebook gave way for Cena to get another crack at The Great One.

Two months later, Cena defeated Rock in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 29, gaining the WWE Championship and Rock's endorsement in the process.

Rock and Cena's WrestleMania 29 Conversation Revealed

As shared on WWE's social media channels, a mic'd up version of The Rock and John Cena's WWE WrestleMania 29 post-match conversation has been released.

"Because of you, I'm serious, you have no idea," Cena started. "I asked you for a picture with me when I was 20 years old working in a store in Venice, California. You've always been nice, you've always been respectful whenever we talked. You always told me to keep it up."

"I want to tell you I came back for this very moment," Rock responded. "Right now, for them and for you. I believe in you."

The two went in for an embrace in which Rock whispered something else inaudibly into Cena's ear.

Rock and Cena's WWE SmackDown Reunion

This would not be the last time that Rock and Cena crossed paths in WWE. Just this past Friday on WWE SmackDown, Rock bumped into Cena during a backstage segment following his scuffle with Austin Theory.

Cena welcomed Rock back "home" and the two shared a hug once again.