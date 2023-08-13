WWE and Sports Fans Debate "Start, Bench or Cut" Between John Cena, Steve Austin and The Rock
Who would you pick between the three WWE legends?
SportsCenter's official Twitter account took its usual "Start, Bench, Cut" post and gave it a WWE spin on Sunday, asking fans to pick between John Cena, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock. The answers, apart from the usual jokes about being unable to "see" Cena, varied wildly as some put Cena's decade-plus run of dominance while others gave the nod to one of the two "Attitude Era" stars. All three held WWE's world championships on multiple occasions and main evented multiple WrestleManias, oftentimes against each other. Check out some of the best answers in the list below.
What would your picks be? Of the three, who truly had the best career in the WWE? Tell us your picks in the comments!
Who you taking? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7MZ8tHF6d7— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 13, 2023
A Tough Bet
Tough..... but start Stone Cold, bench Cena, cut The Rock 🙃🙌— DraftKings (@DraftKings) August 13, 2023
Whomp Whomp
Something wrong with my @X pic.twitter.com/LgKsTMk1KY— M (@anngrypakiistan) August 13, 2023
Vicious
Start John Cena cut the rest— 🏔️ (@MaGoated) August 13, 2023
Goat
Start the 🐐 Rock— Van (@vanman_1000) August 13, 2023
Bench Stone Cold (hard decision)
Cut Cena pic.twitter.com/2QkM3ISxgd
2023 Starter
2023 edition. Cena is the only one that could currently pull a schedule.
Start – Cena
Bench – Rock (he can perform PPV)
Cut – Austin (Injuries)
1999 edition… Cena cut.— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) August 13, 2023
Team Dynamics
As a fan since the 90s. @TheRock or @steveaustinBSR are gonna turn on each other and mess up whatever your plans are at some point. You can’t expect them to work together long term. You gotta have @JohnCena with one of em. 😂 pic.twitter.com/L1mAahcyjF— Grant Wiggins 📽️🎙️ #WGAStrong (@WiggyWiggins) August 13, 2023
Man, That Guys is Everywhere. Yeah!
Cutting all 3 and starting LA KNIGHT
YEAH!— Ango (@AngoPW) August 13, 2023