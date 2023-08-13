WWE and Sports Fans Debate "Start, Bench or Cut" Between John Cena, Steve Austin and The Rock

SportsCenter's official Twitter account took its usual "Start, Bench, Cut" post and gave it a WWE spin on Sunday, asking fans to pick between John Cena, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock. The answers, apart from the usual jokes about being unable to "see" Cena, varied wildly as some put Cena's decade-plus run of dominance while others gave the nod to one of the two "Attitude Era" stars. All three held WWE's world championships on multiple occasions and main evented multiple WrestleManias, oftentimes against each other. Check out some of the best answers in the list below.

What would your picks be? Of the three, who truly had the best career in the WWE? Tell us your picks in the comments!