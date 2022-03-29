Booker T Threatens to Pull a Will Smith and Slap AEW’s Dax Harwood

Booker T and Dax Harwood have been trading shots again recently over a possible tag team match between Harlem Heat and FTR. The latter team, formerly known as The Revival, openly called out the Hall of Fame duo in the months before their WWE releases only for nothing to materialize on TV. When Booker once again teased the idea of a match during WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, Harwood promptly responded with a video message and called out Booker for ignoring their challenge back in 2019.

“Me and my partner Cash [Wheeler], we challenged you and your brother to a Royal Rumble match, and then I saw the b— in your eyes. I saw the b— your eyes because you didn’t say anything else and didn’t accept the challenge,” Harwood said. “You didn’t go to Vince and you didn’t play politics with him, I can’t play politics with him because you know he won’t give me what I want because I’m a Caroline but if you, Hall of Famer Booker T, would have walked up to him and said, ‘this is what I want, one last chance to prove Harlem Heat is the best team of all time.’ You had this opportunity and you didn’t take it. So right now I’m telling you Book, if you want it. If you want FTR, [then] open arms. I don’t have to answer to anyone. You reply. You are the businessman. I’m not a businessman, I’m the one who moves the boat. You stand in a straight line. If you want FTR, if you want me and Cash, if you want the greatest team ever to walk the earth today, you and your brother just pick up the phone. Call daddy Vince [McMahon[, see what he has to say. Until then, stay away from my mentions.”

This prompted a response from Booker on his YouTube channel. Channeling Will Smith from this past Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, he threatened to slap Harwood across the face.

“Let’s just get that straight real quick. I don’t have to answer to anyone. Of course I work for a company and they treat me very well. But when it comes time to having to deal with someone on a personal level, like Will Smith, I will slap the taste clean out of your mouth,” Booker said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). “My thing is this. I can’t make my brother do anything. I can’t make Harlem Heat reform like old school like back in the day. But I just want to put this out there. Dax Harwood, I want you to know personally I have nothing personally against you. But as far as stepping inside the squared circle and schooling you, I would love to do that seeing that you are a student of the game.”

“You’re like a throwback to back in the day. You remind me of Arn Anderson and Ole Anderson, The Minnesota Wrecking Crew back in the day. But even a wrecking crew can take the wrecking ball. So my thing is this, if my brother cannot step up and be partners and we get this done, may I have a partner of my choosing and we still get this done? Or Dax, you and I handle this like men, like pugilists, one on one. Let me know. Hit me in the DMs,” he added.